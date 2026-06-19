Zacks Research Issues Optimistic Outlook for WPM Earnings

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report released on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the company will earn $1.12 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.07. Zacks Research has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals' current full-year earnings is $4.98 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals' Q3 2026 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.65 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.41 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $4.88 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $4.48 EPS.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.04. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 65.55%.The business had revenue of $901.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Wheaton Precious Metals's quarterly revenue was up 91.7% on a year-over-year basis.

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Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $164.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $164.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $155.64.

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Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

NYSE WPM opened at $122.60 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52 week low of $85.59 and a 52 week high of $165.76. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $132.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.51.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 27th. Wheaton Precious Metals's dividend payout ratio is presently 19.70%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wheaton Precious Metals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.5% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 7,252,054 shares of the company's stock valued at $811,726,000 after acquiring an additional 244,027 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,151,886 shares of the company's stock worth $128,928,000 after purchasing an additional 33,076 shares during the last quarter. LBP AM SA raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 632.2% during the 4th quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 119,855 shares of the company's stock worth $14,085,000 after purchasing an additional 103,485 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 107.0% in the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 233,795 shares of the company's stock worth $26,169,000 after purchasing an additional 120,866 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,052,000. 70.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Wheaton Precious Metals this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its earnings estimates across several periods, including FY2026, FY2027, FY2028, and multiple quarterly forecasts, which signals improved profitability expectations for Wheaton Precious Metals. Wheaton Precious Metals stock page

Zacks Research raised its earnings estimates across several periods, including FY2026, FY2027, FY2028, and multiple quarterly forecasts, which signals improved profitability expectations for Wheaton Precious Metals. Neutral Sentiment: Despite the higher estimates, Zacks Research kept a Hold rating on WPM, suggesting the firm does not see a near-term catalyst strong enough to warrant a more bullish stance. Wheaton Precious Metals stock page

Despite the higher estimates, Zacks Research kept a rating on WPM, suggesting the firm does not see a near-term catalyst strong enough to warrant a more bullish stance. Neutral Sentiment: The updated forecasts still sit below the current consensus full-year EPS estimate of $4.98, which may limit the stock’s upside from this news alone. Wheaton Precious Metals stock page

The updated forecasts still sit below the current consensus full-year EPS estimate of $4.98, which may limit the stock’s upside from this news alone. Negative Sentiment: The broader reaction may be restrained because the analyst action was limited to estimate revisions, not a rating upgrade or a new company-specific catalyst that would strongly re-rate the shares. Wheaton Precious Metals stock page

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a Canada-based precious metals streaming company that acquires and manages long-term purchase agreements for metals produced by mining companies. Rather than operating mines, Wheaton provides upfront and ongoing financing to miners in exchange for the right to purchase a portion of the metals produced — typically silver and gold, and occasionally other precious metals — at predetermined prices. This streaming business model offers investors exposure to metal production with reduced operating and capital-cost risk compared with traditional mining companies.

The company's activities center on structuring and maintaining a diversified portfolio of streaming agreements across multiple jurisdictions.

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