Zacks Research Issues Pessimistic Estimate for MMSI Earnings

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for Merit Medical Systems in a research note issued on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will earn $0.86 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.94. The consensus estimate for Merit Medical Systems' current full-year earnings is $3.61 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Merit Medical Systems' Q4 2026 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.57 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $4.12 EPS.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $381.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.59 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 13.54%. Merit Medical Systems's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Merit Medical Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.010-4.150 EPS.

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A number of other research analysts have also commented on MMSI. Compass Point set a $107.00 price objective on Merit Medical Systems in a report on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $92.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems Price Performance

Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $64.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Merit Medical Systems has a 12 month low of $59.74 and a 12 month high of $97.18. The stock's 50 day moving average is $66.68 and its 200-day moving average is $77.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merit Medical Systems

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,913,050,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Merit Medical Systems by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,231,048 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $196,645,000 after purchasing an additional 32,459 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,167,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $149,407,000 after acquiring an additional 81,030 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,077,796 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $183,137,000 after purchasing an additional 234,682 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,327,013 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $116,963,000 after buying an additional 86,504 shares during the period. 99.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Merit Medical Systems news, Director Lynne N. Ward sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total transaction of $313,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,809 shares in the company, valued at $488,921.49. This trade represents a 39.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian G. Lloyd acquired 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.62 per share, for a total transaction of $125,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,240. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company's stock.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc is a global manufacturer and marketer of a broad range of medical devices used in diagnostic and interventional procedures. The company's product portfolio encompasses vascular access, drainage, embolotherapy, and interventional oncology devices, as well as radiofrequency ablation systems and hemostasis solutions. These products serve physicians and hospitals in critical care settings and support minimally invasive treatment options across multiple specialties, including cardiology, radiology, oncology, neurology and endoscopy.

Founded in 1987 by Fred Lampropoulos, Merit Medical Systems has grown through both organic development and targeted acquisitions to expand its technology offerings and geographic reach.

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