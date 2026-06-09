Zacks Research Issues Pessimistic Forecast for MTDR Earnings

Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Matador Resources in a report issued on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the energy company will post earnings of $1.49 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.54. Zacks Research currently has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Matador Resources' current full-year earnings is $7.47 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Matador Resources' Q3 2027 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $2.11 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $8.52 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $1.84 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $7.59 EPS.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $941.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.57 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 14.41%.The firm's revenue was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 EPS.

Get Matador Resources alerts: Sign Up

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Matador Resources from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Matador Resources from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Matador Resources from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Matador Resources from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Matador Resources from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $65.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Matador Resources

Matador Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Matador Resources stock opened at $55.32 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Matador Resources has a one year low of $37.14 and a one year high of $66.84.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. Matador Resources's payout ratio is currently 38.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Glenn W. Stetson acquired 500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.94 per share, with a total value of $26,970.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer owned 94,970 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,122,681.80. This trade represents a 0.53% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher P. Calvert acquired 1,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.24 per share, with a total value of $79,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 41,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,209,460. This represents a 3.75% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 9,407 shares of company stock valued at $502,867. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Matador Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 225.2% in the second quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 5,927.3% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 663 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Matador Resources

Here are the key news stories impacting Matador Resources this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised multiple forward earnings estimates for Matador Resources, including FY2027 to $8.52 per share and FY2028 to $7.59 per share, signaling improved profit expectations. Matador Resources analyst estimate update

Zacks Research raised multiple forward earnings estimates for Matador Resources, including FY2027 to $8.52 per share and FY2028 to $7.59 per share, signaling improved profit expectations. Positive Sentiment: CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 2,000 shares at $56.25, adding to prior purchases and increasing his stake, which can be viewed as management confidence in the stock. Insider buying alert

CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 2,000 shares at $56.25, adding to prior purchases and increasing his stake, which can be viewed as management confidence in the stock. Positive Sentiment: Matador’s new natural gas marketing agreements with Energy Transfer are aimed at improving pricing, boosting cash flow, and reducing exposure to weak Waha Hub markets. Natural gas marketing agreements article

Matador’s new natural gas marketing agreements with Energy Transfer are aimed at improving pricing, boosting cash flow, and reducing exposure to weak Waha Hub markets. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks Research kept a Hold rating on MTDR despite the higher earnings forecasts, suggesting analysts are still cautious on near-term upside. Zacks Research hold rating and estimate changes

Zacks Research kept a rating on MTDR despite the higher earnings forecasts, suggesting analysts are still cautious on near-term upside. Negative Sentiment: One Zacks update lowered Q2 2026 EPS estimates to $1.49 from $1.54, indicating some near-term earnings pressure remains. Q2 2026 EPS estimate cut

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company is an independent energy firm primarily engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas. The company focuses on upstream operations, utilizing horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing techniques to unlock hydrocarbons from key reservoirs. Its asset base includes both operated and non‐operated positions, with a particular emphasis on the Permian Basin, one of the most prolific oil-producing regions in North America.

Matador's core operations are concentrated in the Delaware Basin segment of the Permian Basin, where it holds substantial acreage in both Reeves and Culberson counties in West Texas and Eddy and Lea counties in New Mexico.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Matador Resources, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Matador Resources wasn't on the list.

While Matador Resources currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here