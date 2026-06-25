Zacks Research Issues Pessimistic Outlook for COO Earnings

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO - Free Report) - Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cooper Companies in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the medical device company will earn $1.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.17. The consensus estimate for Cooper Companies' current full-year earnings is $4.63 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cooper Companies' Q4 2026 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.61 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $4.91 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q2 2028 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $5.42 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $80.00 to $71.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. KeyCorp reiterated a "sector weight" rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Piper Sandler set a $86.00 price target on Cooper Companies and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Cooper Companies from $98.00 to $85.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $81.31.

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Cooper Companies Price Performance

NASDAQ:COO opened at $68.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.11 and a 200-day moving average of $73.74. Cooper Companies has a 52 week low of $58.89 and a 52 week high of $89.83. The company has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.33, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.87.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The medical device company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business's revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Cooper Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.580-4.660 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 48.9% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 22,407 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 7,363 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 115.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 136,334 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $9,702,000 after purchasing an additional 73,165 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cooper Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $291,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,870 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 35,839 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.39% of the company's stock.

More Cooper Companies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Cooper Companies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research lifted Cooper Companies’ FY2026 EPS estimate to $4.61 from $4.58, suggesting slightly better near-term earnings expectations. NASDAQ:COO overview

Zacks Research lifted Cooper Companies’ FY2026 EPS estimate to $4.61 from $4.58, suggesting slightly better near-term earnings expectations. Positive Sentiment: The analyst also raised FY2027 EPS to $4.91 from $4.89 and FY2028 EPS to $5.42 from $5.34, reinforcing a stronger growth trajectory for the medical device maker. NASDAQ:COO overview

The analyst also raised FY2027 EPS to $4.91 from $4.89 and FY2028 EPS to $5.42 from $5.34, reinforcing a stronger growth trajectory for the medical device maker. Positive Sentiment: Quarterly estimates were nudged higher in several periods, including Q1 2027, Q2 2027, Q2 2028, and Q4 2027, which may support sentiment that earnings momentum remains intact. NASDAQ:COO overview

Quarterly estimates were nudged higher in several periods, including Q1 2027, Q2 2027, Q2 2028, and Q4 2027, which may support sentiment that earnings momentum remains intact. Neutral Sentiment: Not all forecasts were higher: Zacks trimmed its Q3 2026 and Q4 2026 EPS estimates and also lowered Q3 2027, which adds a small note of caution around near-term timing. NASDAQ:COO overview

About Cooper Companies

Cooper Companies, Inc NASDAQ: COO is a global medical device company headquartered in San Ramon, California. Founded in 1958, the company has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic development to become a major provider of vision care and women's health products. Cooper Companies operates through two primary business segments—CooperVision and CooperSurgical—each serving specialized markets within the healthcare industry.

The CooperVision segment develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of soft contact lenses, as well as related accessories.

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