Zacks Research Issues Positive Estimate for IP Earnings

International Paper Company (NYSE:IP - Free Report) - Analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q4 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of International Paper in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.67. Zacks Research currently has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for International Paper's current full-year earnings is $1.38 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for International Paper's Q1 2027 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.72 EPS and Q4 2027 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

International Paper (NYSE:IP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.03). International Paper had a negative net margin of 13.42% and a negative return on equity of 0.49%. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

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IP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on International Paper from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of International Paper from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their target price on International Paper from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of International Paper from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered International Paper from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $43.89.

View Our Latest Research Report on IP

International Paper Stock Performance

Shares of IP stock opened at $36.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 0.94. International Paper has a one year low of $29.26 and a one year high of $56.13. The company's 50-day moving average is $34.79 and its 200 day moving average is $38.08.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.1%. International Paper's dividend payout ratio is currently -29.09%.

Insider Activity at International Paper

In other International Paper news, Director Scott Tozier purchased 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.30 per share, for a total transaction of $313,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 10,025 shares in the company, valued at $313,782.50. This represents a 40,000.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IP. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in International Paper during the first quarter worth about $249,000. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in International Paper by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 32,025 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 16,055 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 17,345 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 280.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 38,092 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 28,092 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in International Paper by 8.0% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 33,749 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 2,493 shares in the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting International Paper

Here are the key news stories impacting International Paper this week:

Positive Sentiment: International Paper declared a quarterly dividend of $0.4625 per share, reinforcing its income appeal for investors. International Paper Declares Quarterly Dividend

International Paper declared a quarterly dividend of $0.4625 per share, reinforcing its income appeal for investors. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its Q4 2026 EPS estimate to $0.69 from $0.67 and upgraded the stock to hold, suggesting slightly improved earnings expectations. Zacks.com

Zacks Research raised its Q4 2026 EPS estimate to $0.69 from $0.67 and upgraded the stock to hold, suggesting slightly improved earnings expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks Research nudged its Q1 2027 EPS estimate higher to $0.56 from $0.54, a small positive change with limited immediate stock impact.

Zacks Research nudged its Q1 2027 EPS estimate higher to $0.56 from $0.54, a small positive change with limited immediate stock impact. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks Research slightly lowered its Q3 2027 and Q4 2027 EPS estimates, reflecting modestly softer longer-term profit expectations.

Zacks Research slightly lowered its Q3 2027 and Q4 2027 EPS estimates, reflecting modestly softer longer-term profit expectations. Negative Sentiment: Bank of America downgraded International Paper from buy to neutral, which likely pressured the stock and signals reduced analyst enthusiasm. International Paper NYSE: IP Downgraded to Neutral Rating by Bank of America

About International Paper

International Paper is a global producer of renewable fiber-based products, focused primarily on pulp, paper, and packaging. The company manufactures containerboard and corrugated packaging used for shipping and retail display, as well as a range of specialty papers and pulp products that serve industrial, consumer goods, and e-commerce customers. Its product portfolio is oriented toward large-scale packaging solutions, tissue and paper grades, and raw pulp for a variety of manufacturing uses.

Founded in 1898, International Paper is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, and is one of the largest and longest-established companies in the forest products sector.

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