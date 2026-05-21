Zacks Research Issues Positive Forecast for ARE Earnings

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.63 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.62. Zacks Research currently has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alexandria Real Estate Equities' current full-year earnings is $6.40 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Alexandria Real Estate Equities' FY2027 earnings at $5.92 EPS.

ARE has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore set a $55.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a "market perform" rating and set a $52.00 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $51.31.

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Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $47.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 12 month low of $39.41 and a 12 month high of $88.24. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $46.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.26.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.73. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a negative return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 36.03%.The company had revenue of $671.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.78 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. Alexandria Real Estate Equities's quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.500 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARE. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5,916.7% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 361 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. BOKF NA grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6,033.3% during the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 368 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 109.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 436 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. 96.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, EVP Gregory Calvin Thomas bought 3,500 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $143,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 33,024 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,353,984. This represents a 11.85% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Hallie E. Kuhn sold 536 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $25,835.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 48,301 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,328,108.20. This represents a 1.10% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 1.35% of the company's stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. Alexandria Real Estate Equities's payout ratio is currently -45.93%.

Key Headlines Impacting Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Here are the key news stories impacting Alexandria Real Estate Equities this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its FY2026 earnings estimate to $6.40 per share, matching the current consensus and suggesting near-term earnings expectations remain intact.

Zacks Research raised its FY2026 earnings estimate to $6.40 per share, matching the current consensus and suggesting near-term earnings expectations remain intact. Positive Sentiment: The firm also increased Q4 2026 and Q3 2027 EPS estimates, which can support sentiment by signaling improving profitability expectations in some future periods.

The firm also increased Q4 2026 and Q3 2027 EPS estimates, which can support sentiment by signaling improving profitability expectations in some future periods. Neutral Sentiment: Despite several upward revisions, Zacks Research kept a Hold rating on ARE, indicating the outlook is still mixed rather than strongly bullish.

Despite several upward revisions, Zacks Research kept a rating on ARE, indicating the outlook is still mixed rather than strongly bullish. Negative Sentiment: Other estimate changes were less favorable, including cuts to Q1 2027, Q2 2027, Q1 2028, and FY2028 EPS, which may temper enthusiasm about longer-term earnings growth.

Other estimate changes were less favorable, including cuts to Q1 2027, Q2 2027, Q1 2028, and FY2028 EPS, which may temper enthusiasm about longer-term earnings growth. Neutral Sentiment: A separate MarketWatch note said ARE has been outperforming peers even while the broader trading day was weak, reinforcing that the stock is showing relative strength rather than reacting to a single major catalyst. Article: Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. stock outperforms competitors despite losses on the day

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc NYSE: ARE is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, development and management of collaborative life science and technology campuses. The company's properties are designed to support research and innovation by providing specialized laboratory, office and manufacturing space tailored to biotechnology, pharmaceutical, academic and related industries.

Since its founding in 1994, Alexandria has cultivated a diversified portfolio of campuses across leading innovation clusters in North America and Europe.

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