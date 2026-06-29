Zacks Research Issues Positive Forecast for JLL Earnings

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report released on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $6.29 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $6.26. Zacks Research has a "Strong-Buy" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Jones Lang LaSalle's current full-year earnings is $22.84 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle's Q4 2027 earnings at $9.94 EPS and Q1 2028 earnings at $5.03 EPS.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 3.35%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts: Sign Up

JLL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $348.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $394.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Price Performance

Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $314.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $308.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $319.13. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 12 month low of $246.07 and a 12 month high of $363.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 1.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jones Lang LaSalle

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JLL. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter worth about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1,720.0% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 91 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 13,200.0% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 133 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Jones Lang LaSalle

In other Jones Lang LaSalle news, Director Larry Quinlan sold 403 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.14, for a total value of $118,941.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,771 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,408,112.94. This trade represents a 7.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.91% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Jones Lang LaSalle

Here are the key news stories impacting Jones Lang LaSalle this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research upgraded JLL from “Hold” to “Strong-Buy,” a direct bullish signal for the stock. Zacks.com

Zacks Research upgraded from “Hold” to “Strong-Buy,” a direct bullish signal for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its FY2026 EPS estimate to $22.53 from $22.34, indicating improved expectations for this year’s earnings. MarketBeat JLL estimates

Zacks Research raised its FY2026 EPS estimate to $22.53 from $22.34, indicating improved expectations for this year’s earnings. Positive Sentiment: The firm also increased Q3 2026, Q4 2026, Q1 2027 and Q2 2027 EPS forecasts, reinforcing a more optimistic near-term outlook for Jones Lang LaSalle. MarketBeat JLL estimates

The firm also increased Q3 2026, Q4 2026, Q1 2027 and Q2 2027 EPS forecasts, reinforcing a more optimistic near-term outlook for Jones Lang LaSalle. Positive Sentiment: JLL was added to Zacks’ Rank #1 Strong Buy lists, including its “best value stocks” list, which may draw additional investor attention. New Strong Buy Stocks for June 25th

JLL was added to Zacks’ Rank #1 Strong Buy lists, including its “best value stocks” list, which may draw additional investor attention. Neutral Sentiment: Jones Lang LaSalle also announced details for its second-quarter 2026 earnings call, scheduled for July 30, which is a routine upcoming event rather than a new operating update. JLL earnings release and conference call

Jones Lang LaSalle also announced details for its second-quarter 2026 earnings call, scheduled for July 30, which is a routine upcoming event rather than a new operating update. Negative Sentiment: Zacks trimmed its FY2027 and FY2028 earnings estimates slightly, suggesting some caution about longer-term profitability despite the stronger near-term view. MarketBeat JLL estimates

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated NYSE: JLL is a leading professional services firm specializing in real estate and investment management. The company provides a broad range of services including leasing, advisory, property and asset management, capital markets, project and development services, and valuation. Through its integrated platform, JLL serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, real estate owners and developers, offering tailored solutions that span the entire real estate lifecycle.

Founded in 1783 in London as Jones Lang Wootton, the firm established a reputation for expertise in property management and brokerage.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Jones Lang LaSalle, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Jones Lang LaSalle wasn't on the list.

While Jones Lang LaSalle currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here