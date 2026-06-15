Zacks Research Issues Positive Forecast for OLLI Earnings

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI - Free Report) - Zacks Research upped their Q2 2027 EPS estimates for Ollie's Bargain Outlet in a research note issued on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.18 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.16. The consensus estimate for Ollie's Bargain Outlet's current full-year earnings is $4.52 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ollie's Bargain Outlet's Q3 2027 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.60 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $4.52 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q2 2028 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2028 earnings at $1.75 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $5.12 EPS and Q1 2029 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet from $151.00 to $129.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Loop Capital restated a "buy" rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet from $163.00 to $152.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet from $153.00 to $152.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet from $141.00 to $111.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $125.13.

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Ollie's Bargain Outlet Price Performance

Shares of OLLI opened at $83.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.46. Ollie's Bargain Outlet has a 12 month low of $73.32 and a 12 month high of $141.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.23.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $658.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $661.65 million. Ollie's Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm's revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Ollie's Bargain Outlet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.450-4.550 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OLLI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet by 315.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,707,117 shares of the company's stock valued at $187,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,672 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet in the third quarter valued at approximately $136,152,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,845,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet by 17.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,992,848 shares of the company's stock valued at $384,282,000 after acquiring an additional 440,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,168,000.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman John W. Swygert sold 5,231 shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.09, for a total value of $481,722.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 48,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,438,738. The trade was a 9.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 12,459 shares of company stock valued at $1,149,218 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.75% of the company's stock.

About Ollie's Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet is an American discount retailer specializing in closeout merchandise and surplus inventory across a broad range of categories. The company operates a no-frills retail format that offers branded and private-label products at significant markdowns. Its merchandise mix typically includes housewares, electronics, health and beauty items, food products, beauty supplies, books, toys, and seasonal goods.

Founded in 1982 by Oliver E. “Ollie” Rosenberg, the company is headquartered in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

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