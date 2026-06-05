Zacks Research Issues Positive Outlook for FANG Earnings

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for Diamondback Energy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $5.22 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $5.20. Zacks Research has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Diamondback Energy's current full-year earnings is $19.54 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy's Q4 2026 earnings at $4.61 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $18.67 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $4.28 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $3.97 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $4.35 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $3.82 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $16.42 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $3.50 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $14.53 EPS.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.49. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.54 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

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Several other equities analysts also recently commented on FANG. Raymond James Financial reiterated a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $242.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Monday, April 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $215.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $231.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $202.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $223.26.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FANG

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $202.94 on Friday. Diamondback Energy has a one year low of $134.30 and a one year high of $214.51. The company has a market cap of $57.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 235.98 and a beta of 0.42. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $196.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy's previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Diamondback Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 511.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 7,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.90, for a total value of $1,406,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 85,755 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,228,179.50. The trade was a 7.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles Alvin Meloy sold 7,857 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.20, for a total transaction of $1,486,544.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 942,721 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $178,362,813.20. The trade was a 0.83% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 86,321 shares of company stock valued at $16,386,359 in the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,733,538 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock valued at $821,649,000 after acquiring an additional 163,548 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,621,120 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock valued at $844,073,000 after acquiring an additional 14,625 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,159,365 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock valued at $775,607,000 after acquiring an additional 532,756 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,332,885 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock valued at $651,363,000 after acquiring an additional 534,073 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,828,941 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock valued at $575,605,000 after acquiring an additional 117,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Diamondback Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Diamondback Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research nudged up multiple near- and mid-term earnings estimates for Diamondback Energy, including Q2 2026, Q4 2026, Q1 2027, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, Q4 2027, Q1 2028, FY2026, FY2027 and FY2028, which suggests slightly better earnings expectations ahead.

Zacks Research nudged up multiple near- and mid-term earnings estimates for Diamondback Energy, including Q2 2026, Q4 2026, Q1 2027, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, Q4 2027, Q1 2028, FY2026, FY2027 and FY2028, which suggests slightly better earnings expectations ahead. Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp still rates Diamondback Energy Overweight with a $225 price target , signaling continued upside potential versus recent trading levels.

KeyCorp still rates Diamondback Energy with a , signaling continued upside potential versus recent trading levels. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks Research maintained a Hold rating while only making small upward tweaks to forecasts, indicating the revisions are constructive but not strong enough to turn decisively bullish.

Zacks Research maintained a rating while only making small upward tweaks to forecasts, indicating the revisions are constructive but not strong enough to turn decisively bullish. Neutral Sentiment: The company remains on track for strong projected profitability, with consensus current-year EPS at $19.54 and analysts still modeling solid earnings across 2026-2028.

The company remains on track for strong projected profitability, with consensus current-year EPS at and analysts still modeling solid earnings across 2026-2028. Negative Sentiment: KeyCorp lowered its FY2027 and Q2 2027 EPS estimates and also cut Q3 2027 estimates, which may weigh on sentiment around longer-term growth.

KeyCorp lowered its and EPS estimates and also cut estimates, which may weigh on sentiment around longer-term growth. Negative Sentiment: A recent article highlighted that Diamondback has fallen since its last earnings report, suggesting investors remain cautious despite stable oil-market commentary.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc NASDAQ: FANG is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on the development, exploration and production of unconventional resources in the Permian Basin. Headquartered in Midland, Texas, the company concentrates its operations in the core Midland and Delaware sub‑basins of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico, where it pursues contiguous acreage positions to support repeatable drilling programs.

Diamondback's activities span the upstream value chain, including leasehold acquisition, well planning, drilling, completion and production optimization.

Further Reading

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