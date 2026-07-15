Zacks Research Issues Positive Outlook for Humana Earnings

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Humana in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $4.72 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.71. Zacks Research currently has a "Strong-Buy" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Humana's current full-year earnings is $9.03 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Humana's FY2026 earnings at $9.04 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $8.70 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $4.20 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $2.32 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $13.30 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $8.58 EPS, Q2 2028 earnings at $7.01 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $22.28 EPS.

HUM has been the topic of several other research reports. Seaport Research Partners lowered shares of Humana to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Evercore boosted their price objective on Humana from $250.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Humana from $217.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Humana from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Humana from $264.00 to $205.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $325.87.

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Humana Stock Up 0.2%

Humana stock opened at $406.70 on Wednesday. Humana has a twelve month low of $163.11 and a twelve month high of $415.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $345.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $257.26. The company has a market capitalization of $48.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.71.

Humana (NYSE:HUM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $10.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.97 by $0.34. Humana had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $39.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $39.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $11.58 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Humana has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.000- EPS.

Institutional Trading of Humana

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Humana by 113.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,818,008 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $1,490,239,000 after buying an additional 3,097,571 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter valued at about $456,632,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,470,982 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $948,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,774 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Humana by 4,481.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,196,502 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $306,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,387 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Humana by 914.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,255,665 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $321,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Humana

Here are the key news stories impacting Humana this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research upgraded Humana to Strong-Buy from Hold, a constructive signal that can support the stock. Zacks upgrade

Zacks Research upgraded Humana to from Hold, a constructive signal that can support the stock. Positive Sentiment: The firm nudged up earnings estimates across multiple periods, including FY2026 to $9.04 EPS , FY2027 to $13.30 EPS , and FY2028 to $22.28 EPS , suggesting expectations for steady longer-term growth.

The firm nudged up earnings estimates across multiple periods, including FY2026 to , FY2027 to , and FY2028 to , suggesting expectations for steady longer-term growth. Positive Sentiment: Truist also raised its price target on Humana to $415 , which is close to the stock’s recent highs and may have added to bullish sentiment. Truist price target update

Truist also raised its price target on Humana to , which is close to the stock’s recent highs and may have added to bullish sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Recent articles also highlight improved Medicare Advantage sentiment and a better-than-feared reimbursement backdrop, which helps support the stock but is not a fresh company-specific announcement. Humana insurance network terminating agreement with Ohio State

Recent articles also highlight improved Medicare Advantage sentiment and a better-than-feared reimbursement backdrop, which helps support the stock but is not a fresh company-specific announcement. Negative Sentiment: Humana’s network relationship with Ohio State’s Wexner Medical Center is ending, which could create some near-term noise around provider access and market perception. Wexner Medical Center agreement ending

About Humana

Humana Inc NYSE: HUM is a health insurance company headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, that primarily serves individuals and groups across the United States. The company is best known for its Medicare business, offering Medicare Advantage plans and prescription drug (Part D) coverage, alongside a range of commercial and employer-sponsored group health plans. Humana's products are designed to cover medical, behavioral health and pharmacy needs for members, with particular emphasis on seniors and Medicare-eligible populations.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Humana provides care-management and wellness services intended to support chronic-condition management, preventive care and care coordination.

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