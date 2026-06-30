Zacks Research Lifts Earnings Estimates for Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Antero Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.82. Zacks Research has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Antero Resources' current full-year earnings is $4.44 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Antero Resources' Q1 2027 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $3.73 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Texas Capital upgraded Antero Resources to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a "buy" rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Mkm reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $39.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $49.88.

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Antero Resources Stock Performance

Shares of AR stock opened at $34.45 on Tuesday. Antero Resources has a 52-week low of $29.10 and a 52-week high of $45.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.34.

Insider Activity at Antero Resources

In related news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 185,826 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total transaction of $7,308,536.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,085,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,680,601.36. The trade was a 14.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Yvette K. Schultz sold 39,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $1,550,772.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 277,665 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,903,904.55. This represents a 12.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Antero Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Antero Resources by 177.4% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,611,248 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock valued at $153,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309,388 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,294,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 111.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,988,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock valued at $137,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,755 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Antero Resources by 140.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,467,536 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock worth $116,371,000 after buying an additional 2,023,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Antero Resources by 31.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,970,390 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock worth $267,485,000 after buying an additional 1,922,977 shares during the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation is an independent exploration and production company focused on the development of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and oil properties in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company's operations target the Marcellus and Utica shales, where it applies advanced drilling and completion techniques to optimize recovery from its large acreage position. Antero's portfolio encompasses significant reserves of ethane, propane and other NGLs, alongside dry gas volumes that are positioned to serve both domestic and export markets.

Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Antero Resources holds approximately 1.8 million net acres of leasehold interests across parts of West Virginia and Ohio.

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