Zacks Research Predicts Itron's Q2 Earnings (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Itron in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $1.31 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.44. Zacks Research currently has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Itron's current full-year earnings is $6.01 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Itron's Q3 2026 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.97 EPS and Q1 2028 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ITRI. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Itron from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Itron from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Itron in a research note on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Itron from $133.00 to $113.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Itron in a research note on Friday, March 6th. They set a "buy" rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $131.22.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ITRI

Itron Stock Up 4.3%

Itron stock opened at $81.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company's 50-day moving average price is $88.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.73. Itron has a 52 week low of $77.77 and a 52 week high of $142.00.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $586.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $572.04 million. Itron had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 19.54%. Itron's quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Itron has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.350 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Itron

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITRI. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Itron by 112.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Itron in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Itron in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Itron by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 443 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Itron in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Itron

In other news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 3,533 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.92, for a total transaction of $338,885.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 118,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,344,938. This trade represents a 2.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Justin K. Patrick sold 828 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $82,940.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 33,516 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,357,297.72. This trade represents a 2.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,331 shares of company stock worth $1,016,328. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company's stock.

About Itron

Itron, Inc NASDAQ: ITRI is a global technology company that develops innovative solutions to measure, manage and analyze the use of energy and water. Its comprehensive portfolio includes smart meters, data collection devices, communication networks and advanced software applications designed to optimize utility operations and foster sustainable resource management. The company's offerings enable utilities and cities to accurately monitor consumption patterns, streamline billing processes and improve grid reliability.

Itron's product lineup spans a range of hardware and software solutions, from residential and commercial smart meters to meter data management systems (MDMS), networked communication platforms and analytics tools.

Further Reading

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