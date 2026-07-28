Zacks Research Predicts Murphy Oil's Q3 Earnings (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Murphy Oil in a note issued to investors on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.89 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.86. The consensus estimate for Murphy Oil's current full-year earnings is $3.13 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Murphy Oil's Q4 2026 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $2.86 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2028 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.87 EPS.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $732.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Murphy Oil alerts: Sign Up

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wall Street Zen lowered Murphy Oil from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Murphy Oil from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Murphy Oil from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $38.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Trading Down 3.7%

Shares of MUR stock opened at $37.49 on Tuesday. Murphy Oil has a 52-week low of $21.86 and a 52-week high of $43.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.55 and a beta of 0.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Murphy Oil

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MUR. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 105.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,310,884 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $136,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,498 shares during the period. SIR Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Murphy Oil during the third quarter valued at $30,896,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new position in Murphy Oil during the third quarter valued at $21,096,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Murphy Oil by 33.3% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,056,427 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $58,423,000 after buying an additional 514,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Murphy Oil by 49.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 946,728 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $21,301,000 after buying an additional 315,199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.31% of the company's stock.

Murphy Oil News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Murphy Oil this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised multiple EPS forecasts for Murphy Oil. Estimates increased for Q3 and Q4 2026, all four quarters of 2027, and the first two quarters of 2028. Full-year 2027 EPS was lifted to $2.86 from $2.72, while FY2028 EPS rose to $2.87 from $2.74. The revisions signal improved expectations for operating performance and provide a potential catalyst for MUR. Murphy Oil stock information

Estimates increased for Q3 and Q4 2026, all four quarters of 2027, and the first two quarters of 2028. Full-year 2027 EPS was lifted to $2.86 from $2.72, while FY2028 EPS rose to $2.87 from $2.74. The revisions signal improved expectations for operating performance and provide a potential catalyst for MUR. Positive Sentiment: Potential production growth could be underappreciated. An energy-sector analysis identified Murphy Oil as a beneficiary of rising oil and natural-gas demand, citing exploration successes in the Gulf of America and offshore Africa that could potentially expand reserves. The report expects a meaningful production ramp beginning as early as the third quarter and becoming clearer in the fourth quarter as new wells begin producing.

An energy-sector analysis identified Murphy Oil as a beneficiary of rising oil and natural-gas demand, citing exploration successes in the Gulf of America and offshore Africa that could potentially expand reserves. The report expects a meaningful production ramp beginning as early as the third quarter and becoming clearer in the fourth quarter as new wells begin producing. Positive Sentiment: Energy-sector rotation may support the shares. The analysis argues that energy is among the market’s strongest sectors and that geopolitical tensions in the Gulf and Red Sea are adding a premium to oil prices. Murphy’s roughly balanced oil-and-gas production gives it exposure to both crude pricing and structural natural-gas demand.

The analysis argues that energy is among the market’s strongest sectors and that geopolitical tensions in the Gulf and Red Sea are adding a premium to oil prices. Murphy’s roughly balanced oil-and-gas production gives it exposure to both crude pricing and structural natural-gas demand. Neutral Sentiment: Commodity prices and execution remain important variables. Murphy Oil’s outlook remains sensitive to oil and natural-gas prices, geopolitical developments and the timing of new production. Any delay in bringing projects online or a decline in energy prices could temper the benefit from the higher earnings estimates.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation is an independent upstream oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, development and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's operations encompass conventional onshore and offshore reservoirs, with an emphasis on liquids-rich properties and deepwater assets. Through a combination of proprietary technologies and strategic joint ventures, Murphy Oil seeks to optimize recovery rates and manage its portfolio to balance long-term resource development with operational flexibility.

Murphy Oil's exploration and production activities are geographically diversified.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Murphy Oil, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Murphy Oil wasn't on the list.

While Murphy Oil currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here