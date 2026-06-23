Zacks Research Predicts Reduced Earnings for MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for shares of MGIC Investment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $0.74 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.75. The consensus estimate for MGIC Investment's current full-year earnings is $3.06 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for MGIC Investment's Q4 2026 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $3.29 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $3.39 EPS.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $297.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $303.12 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 59.63%.The firm's quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS.

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Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MTG. Barclays decreased their target price on MGIC Investment from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on MGIC Investment in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. They set a "sector perform" rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on MGIC Investment from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $29.50 to $28.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $28.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MTG

MGIC Investment Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of MTG stock opened at $26.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.03. MGIC Investment has a twelve month low of $24.69 and a twelve month high of $29.97.

MGIC Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 6th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 6th. MGIC Investment's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.05%.

MGIC Investment announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Paula C. Maggio sold 20,937 shares of MGIC Investment stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $534,940.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 169,620 shares in the company, valued at $4,333,791. This trade represents a 10.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Salvatore A. Miosi sold 30,000 shares of MGIC Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $761,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 560,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,236,936.38. This trade represents a 5.08% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 201,070 shares of company stock valued at $5,270,740 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new position in MGIC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,397,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 6.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,103,366 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $76,901,000 after acquiring an additional 195,895 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 88.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,745 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in MGIC Investment by 18.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,211 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.58% of the company's stock.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corporation NYSE: MTG is a leading provider of private mortgage insurance in the United States. Established in 1957 as the nation's first private mortgage insurer, MGIC helps lenders manage credit risk and facilitates homeownership by protecting mortgage loans against default. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the company operates through its principal subsidiary, Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corporation, and maintains relationships with a broad network of originators and servicers nationwide.

The company's primary business activity involves issuing mortgage insurance policies that enable borrowers to purchase homes with down payments below traditional lending thresholds.

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