Zacks Research Predicts Reduced Earnings for Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Range Resources in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.51. Zacks Research has a "Strong-Buy" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Range Resources' current full-year earnings is $3.70 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Range Resources' Q4 2026 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.78 EPS and Q4 2027 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.20 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 26.09%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share.

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RRC has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Range Resources from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Freedom Capital upgraded Range Resources from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Range Resources from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Weiss Ratings lowered Range Resources from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Range Resources from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Range Resources presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $44.00.

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Range Resources Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of NYSE:RRC opened at $39.17 on Thursday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $41.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.37. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Range Resources has a 52-week low of $32.60 and a 52-week high of $48.31.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Range Resources's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Range Resources

In other news, Director Brenda A. Cline sold 7,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $310,800.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 28,668 shares in the company, valued at $1,272,859.20. This trade represents a 19.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Range Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Range Resources by 753.5% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 90,179 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock valued at $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 79,613 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Range Resources by 3.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,851,886 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock valued at $935,425,000 after acquiring an additional 799,574 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Range Resources by 71.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 307,604 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock valued at $11,578,000 after acquiring an additional 127,753 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Range Resources by 48.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,125 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock valued at $5,086,000 after acquiring an additional 44,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Range Resources by 7.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 754,293 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock valued at $28,392,000 after acquiring an additional 49,979 shares during the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation, headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, is an independent energy company engaged in the exploration, development and production of natural gas, oil and natural gas liquids. The company focuses its core operations on the Appalachian Basin, with a significant presence in Pennsylvania's Marcellus Shale. Through its drilling and completion activities, Range Resources seeks to optimize production efficiency while maintaining a disciplined approach to capital allocation and cost management.

The company's technical expertise centers on advanced horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing techniques, which it applies to unlock unconventional resources.

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