Zacks Research Raises Earnings Estimates for Axis Capital

Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Axis Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $3.38 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.37. The consensus estimate for Axis Capital's current full-year earnings is $13.25 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Axis Capital's Q4 2026 earnings at $3.58 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $3.56 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $3.78 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $14.97 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AXS. Mizuho set a $137.00 price target on Axis Capital in a report on Monday, May 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Axis Capital from $130.00 to $126.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Axis Capital from $115.00 to $106.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Axis Capital from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Axis Capital from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $122.10.

Get Axis Capital alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Report on AXS

Axis Capital Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of Axis Capital stock opened at $102.82 on Wednesday. Axis Capital has a 1 year low of $88.07 and a 1 year high of $110.34. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.33 and a 200 day moving average of $101.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.72 billion. Axis Capital had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 18.12%. Axis Capital's quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Axis Capital

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXS. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Axis Capital by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Axis Capital by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,597 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Axis Capital by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,390 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Axis Capital by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,119 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $3,975,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axis Capital by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other Axis Capital news, Director Henry B. Smith sold 2,542 shares of Axis Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.69, for a total transaction of $250,869.98. Following the transaction, the director owned 46,347 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,573,985.43. The trade was a 5.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Axis Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Axis Capital's payout ratio is presently 13.11%.

Axis Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Axis Capital, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Axis Capital wasn't on the list.

While Axis Capital currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here