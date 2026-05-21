Zacks Research Raises Earnings Estimates for Global Payments

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their Q4 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Global Payments in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $3.74 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.72. Zacks Research has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Global Payments' current full-year earnings is $13.89 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Global Payments' Q1 2027 earnings at $3.40 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $4.37 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $4.51 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $16.43 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $3.96 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $19.00 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $81.00 to $76.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Global Payments from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $84.29.

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Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GPN

Global Payments Price Performance

Shares of GPN stock opened at $70.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.75. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $68.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.71. Global Payments has a one year low of $62.45 and a one year high of $90.64.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Global Payments had a negative net margin of 7.99% and a positive return on equity of 13.11%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. Global Payments has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.800-14.000 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Payments

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $725,000. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Global Payments by 43.5% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 14,462 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 4,386 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Global Payments by 7.3% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 41,577 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $3,327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its position in Global Payments by 236.6% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 28,622 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 20,119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company's stock.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Global Payments's dividend payout ratio is presently -49.02%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc NYSE: GPN is a worldwide provider of payment technology and software solutions that enables commerce for merchants, issuers and enterprises. The company develops and operates payment processing networks, point-of-sale systems and cloud-based software that facilitate electronic transactions across in-store, online and mobile channels. Its services span merchant acquiring, payment gateway services, omnichannel commerce platforms, and solutions for recurring and subscription billing.

Global Payments offers a range of products and services including integrated payment terminals and point-of-sale software, e-commerce and gateway technologies, fraud prevention and tokenization tools, and business analytics and reporting.

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