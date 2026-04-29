Zacks Research Upgrades DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) to Hold

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM - Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

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A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BOOM. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of DMC Global from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of DMC Global from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of DMC Global in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of DMC Global from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $8.50.

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DMC Global Price Performance

DMC Global stock opened at $6.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $130.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 1.65. The firm's fifty day moving average is $5.64 and its 200 day moving average is $6.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. DMC Global has a 52-week low of $4.69 and a 52-week high of $9.20.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $143.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $142.37 million. DMC Global had a negative net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.77%. Sell-side analysts forecast that DMC Global will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP bought a new position in DMC Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. bought a new position in DMC Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of DMC Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of DMC Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 908.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,552 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 10,406 shares in the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DMC Global

DMC Global Inc NASDAQ: BOOM is a diversified industrial company headquartered in Houston, Texas. It operates through two core business segments—EVI and MECO—that deliver engineered products and services primarily to the mining, oil and gas, and water treatment markets. The company focuses on innovation, precision manufacturing and aftermarket support to help clients improve operational efficiency and safety in challenging environments.

The EVI segment, operating under the DynaEnergetics brand, designs and manufactures explosive perforating systems, well completion tools and precision components for the non-metallic mining and oilfield services industries.

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