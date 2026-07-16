Zacks Research Upgrades Robert Half (NYSE:RHI) to Hold

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI - Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded Robert Half from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. William Blair upgraded shares of Robert Half from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Robert Half from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $31.62.

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Robert Half Stock Performance

NYSE RHI opened at $36.76 on Tuesday. Robert Half has a fifty-two week low of $21.83 and a fifty-two week high of $43.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 0.82. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $30.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.78.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Robert Half had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 2.43%.Robert Half's quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Robert Half will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Robert Half

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RHI. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Gilpin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Robert Half during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Robert Half by 321.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in Robert Half during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Robert Half by 605.6% in the 2nd quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company's stock.

Robert Half Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc, founded in 1948 by Robert Half, is a global professional staffing and consulting firm headquartered in Menlo Park, California. As a pioneer in specialized staffing, the company has built a reputation for matching skilled professionals with leading organizations across a range of industries. Robert Half's shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker RHI, reflecting its position as one of the longest‐standing and best‐known firms in the staffing sector.

The company offers a comprehensive suite of services, including temporary staffing, permanent placement, and consulting solutions.

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