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Zacks Research Upgrades Turn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TTRX) to Hold

Written by MarketBeat
July 23, 2026
Turn Therapeutics logo with Manufacturing background
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Key Points

  • Zacks Research upgraded Turn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TTRX) to a Hold rating, adding to a mixed set of recent analyst views on the stock. Overall, MarketBeat shows an average rating of Moderate Buy with an average target price of $8.00.
  • The stock has been volatile, recently opening at $9.62 with a market cap of about $286.6 million. It has traded between $2.57 and $26.50 over the past 52 weeks.
  • Turn Therapeutics reported a quarterly loss of ($0.03) per share in its latest earnings release, and analysts expect the company to post a loss of $0.09 per share for the full year. The company develops pharmaceutical and medical device products using its proprietary PermaFusion platform.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Turn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TTRX - Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research to a "hold" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Turn Therapeutics to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Turn Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Turn Therapeutics to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Turn Therapeutics from a "sell (e)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $8.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Turn Therapeutics

Turn Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of TTRX stock opened at $9.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $286.58 million and a P/E ratio of -50.63. Turn Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.57 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50. The business's 50 day moving average price is $6.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Turn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TTRX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Turn Therapeutics will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Turn Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Turn Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Turn Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Tamar Securities LLC bought a new stake in Turn Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Composition Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Turn Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Turn Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $68,000.

Turn Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

We are a pharmaceutical and medical device development company built around a proprietary platform technology designed to enhance drug performance. Our patented mixing process — commercially referred to as PermaFusion™ (“PermaFusion”) — enables stable suspension of polar, water-soluble active pharmaceutical ingredients (“APIs”) in oil-based carriers without the use of emulsifiers. This innovation reduces the quantity of required API inclusion by improving its bioavailability. Reduced API load reduces the likelihood of adverse events.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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