Zacks Research Upgrades Turn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TTRX) to Hold

Turn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TTRX - Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research to a "hold" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Turn Therapeutics to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Turn Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Turn Therapeutics to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Turn Therapeutics from a "sell (e)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $8.00.

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Turn Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of TTRX stock opened at $9.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $286.58 million and a P/E ratio of -50.63. Turn Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.57 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50. The business's 50 day moving average price is $6.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Turn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TTRX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Turn Therapeutics will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Turn Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Turn Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Turn Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Tamar Securities LLC bought a new stake in Turn Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Composition Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Turn Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Turn Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $68,000.

Turn Therapeutics Company Profile

We are a pharmaceutical and medical device development company built around a proprietary platform technology designed to enhance drug performance. Our patented mixing process — commercially referred to as PermaFusion™ (“PermaFusion”) — enables stable suspension of polar, water-soluble active pharmaceutical ingredients (“APIs”) in oil-based carriers without the use of emulsifiers. This innovation reduces the quantity of required API inclusion by improving its bioavailability. Reduced API load reduces the likelihood of adverse events.

Further Reading

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