Zacks Research Upgrades United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) to "Hold"

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

UAL has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $150.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of United Airlines from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of United Airlines from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Airlines currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $134.59.

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United Airlines Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $115.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $37.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. United Airlines has a 1-year low of $71.55 and a 1-year high of $119.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.46.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.11. United Airlines had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 24.33%. The firm had revenue of $14.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. United Airlines has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.000-11.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.000-2.000 EPS. Research analysts predict that United Airlines will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at United Airlines

In other news, EVP Kate Gebo sold 5,331 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.51, for a total value of $562,473.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 60,393 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,372,065.43. This represents a 8.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew P. Nocella sold 7,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total transaction of $631,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 215,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,421,965.55. The trade was a 3.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,000 shares of company stock worth $4,848,263. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Airlines

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Cache Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates United Airlines, a major U.S. full-service passenger carrier providing scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The company offers a comprehensive route network that covers domestic markets across the United States as well as extensive international service to Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the Pacific. United operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft on point-to-point and hub-and-spoke routes, and supports corporate and leisure travel through offerings such as premium cabins, basic economy, and ancillary services including baggage, seat selection and in-flight amenities.

In addition to passenger operations, United provides cargo services through United Cargo, handling freight, mail and specialized shipments.

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