Zacks Research Upgrades World Kinect (NYSE:WKC) to Strong-Buy

World Kinect (NYSE:WKC - Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

WKC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of World Kinect from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of World Kinect from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of World Kinect from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $30.50.

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World Kinect Price Performance

NYSE:WKC opened at $36.39 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day moving average is $32.04 and its 200 day moving average is $27.69. World Kinect has a 12 month low of $22.21 and a 12 month high of $37.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

World Kinect (NYSE:WKC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.54. World Kinect had a positive return on equity of 8.27% and a negative net margin of 1.53%.The business had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. World Kinect has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.200-3.400 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that World Kinect will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard A. Kassar sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total value of $269,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 53,812 shares in the company, valued at $1,451,309.64. This trade represents a 15.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 20,828 shares of World Kinect stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.69, for a total transaction of $576,727.32. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 40,669 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,126,124.61. The trade was a 33.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 109,275 shares of company stock worth $3,316,523. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On World Kinect

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WKC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of World Kinect by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,713,507 shares of the company's stock worth $157,297,000 after purchasing an additional 62,111 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in World Kinect by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,845,750 shares of the company's stock worth $90,106,000 after purchasing an additional 907,490 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in World Kinect by 9.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,450,762 shares of the company's stock worth $63,597,000 after purchasing an additional 213,145 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in World Kinect by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,938,804 shares of the company's stock worth $45,426,000 after purchasing an additional 198,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of World Kinect by 373.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,602,996 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,598,000 after buying an additional 1,264,684 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.06% of the company's stock.

Key World Kinect News

Here are the key news stories impacting World Kinect this week:

World Kinect Company Profile

World Kinect Energy Services, Inc NYSE: WKC is a global energy services company specializing in fuel procurement, supply chain management and risk mitigation solutions. The company offers an integrated platform that facilitates the sourcing, trading and logistics of refined fuels, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and renewable energy products. Its services are designed to help industrial, commercial and institutional clients optimize energy costs, comply with environmental regulations and manage price volatility.

In addition to traditional commodity trading and delivery, World Kinect provides a suite of value-added services that include carbon offset and decarbonization strategies, energy efficiency consulting and emissions reporting.

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