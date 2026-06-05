Zacks Research Weighs in on AGCO's Q1 Earnings (NYSE:AGCO)

AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO - Free Report) - Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AGCO in a research note issued on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.50 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.49. The consensus estimate for AGCO's current full-year earnings is $5.97 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AGCO's Q4 2027 earnings at $2.62 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $7.99 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $1.99 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $9.15 EPS.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 7.43%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. AGCO has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.000 EPS.

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Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer set a $134.00 target price on AGCO in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $132.00 target price on AGCO in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $128.00 target price on AGCO in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings cut AGCO from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded AGCO from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $126.50.

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AGCO Stock Performance

NYSE:AGCO opened at $119.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.08. The business's fifty day moving average price is $116.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.57. AGCO has a 12 month low of $98.60 and a 12 month high of $143.78.

AGCO Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. This is a positive change from AGCO's previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. AGCO's dividend payout ratio is presently 11.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AGCO news, major shareholder & Farm Equipment Ltd Tractors sold 422,590 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total transaction of $52,096,895.20. Following the transaction, the insider owned 3,149,820 shares of the company's stock, valued at $388,309,809.60. The trade was a 11.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGCO. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in AGCO by 951.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in AGCO during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in AGCO by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 364 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in AGCO during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 396 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision farming solutions. Headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, the company markets a diverse portfolio of well-known brands, including Massey Ferguson, Fendt, Challenger, Valtra and GSI, serving farmers and producers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific. Through an extensive dealer network, AGCO provides equipment tailored to a broad range of crop and livestock operations.

The company's product offerings span tractors, combine harvesters, hay and forage tools, application equipment, seeding and tillage implements, as well as grain storage and protein solutions.

Further Reading

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