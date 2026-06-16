Zacks Research Weighs in on Cactus' Q4 Earnings (NYSE:WHD)

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD - Free Report) - Zacks Research raised their Q4 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cactus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the company will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.72. The consensus estimate for Cactus' current full-year earnings is $2.85 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cactus' Q3 2027 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $3.45 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $3.86 EPS.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. Cactus had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 6.17%.The company had revenue of $388.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $380.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The business's revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

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A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Cactus from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Cactus from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Cactus from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Cactus from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Cactus from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cactus presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $62.60.

View Our Latest Research Report on WHD

Cactus Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of Cactus stock opened at $58.05 on Tuesday. Cactus has a 12-month low of $33.20 and a 12-month high of $64.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business's 50 day moving average is $56.59 and its 200-day moving average is $52.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WHD. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cactus by 113.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the company's stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cactus by 101.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,427 shares of the company's stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 5,745 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cactus by 4.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 39,685 shares of the company's stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of Cactus in the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Cactus by 26.0% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 226,931 shares of the company's stock worth $10,400,000 after purchasing an additional 46,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael Y. Mcgovern sold 12,000 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.57, for a total transaction of $678,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 15,990 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $904,554.30. This trade represents a 42.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan Semple sold 10,206 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total value of $577,863.72. Following the sale, the director directly owned 29,444 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,667,119.28. This represents a 25.74% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 12.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cactus Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Cactus's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.83%.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers. Its products are sold and rented primarily for onshore unconventional oil and gas wells for drilling, completion, and production phases of the wells.

Further Reading

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