Zacks Research Weighs in on Ovintiv's Q4 Earnings (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Zacks Research cut their Q4 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a report released on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.57 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.59. Zacks Research currently has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv's current full-year earnings is $7.35 per share.

A number of other research firms have also commented on OVV. Mizuho increased their price objective on Ovintiv from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $62.00 price target (up from $52.00) on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $64.16.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on OVV

Ovintiv Stock Performance

Ovintiv stock opened at $56.53 on Friday. Ovintiv has a fifty-two week low of $35.47 and a fifty-two week high of $63.46. The company has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OVV. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 263.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,949,637 shares of the company's stock worth $199,866,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589,030 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Ovintiv by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,692,806 shares of the company's stock worth $223,101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060,691 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Ovintiv by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,059,334 shares of the company's stock worth $433,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669,469 shares during the period. Goldentree Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Ovintiv in the 4th quarter valued at $61,528,000. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP increased its holdings in Ovintiv by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP now owns 3,074,925 shares of the company's stock valued at $120,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,535 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Ovintiv's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

Key Ovintiv News

Here are the key news stories impacting Ovintiv this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its EPS estimates for Ovintiv across several periods, including Q3 2026, Q1 2027, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, Q4 2027, FY2027, Q1 2028, Q2 2028 and FY2028, suggesting analysts see improving earnings power ahead.

Zacks Research raised its EPS estimates for Ovintiv across several periods, including Q3 2026, Q1 2027, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, Q4 2027, FY2027, Q1 2028, Q2 2028 and FY2028, suggesting analysts see improving earnings power ahead. Neutral Sentiment: Ovintiv is expected to announce earnings on Thursday, keeping the stock in focus as investors position ahead of the report. Ovintiv (OVV) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Ovintiv is expected to announce earnings on Thursday, keeping the stock in focus as investors position ahead of the report. Neutral Sentiment: A Zacks preview said Ovintiv is not currently showing the key setup that typically leads to an earnings beat, which may limit upside until results are released. Ovintiv (OVV) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release

A Zacks preview said Ovintiv is not currently showing the key setup that typically leads to an earnings beat, which may limit upside until results are released. Neutral Sentiment: A separate article asked whether Ovintiv is still cheap after a 132% five-year return, highlighting valuation debate rather than a new fundamental catalyst. Is Ovintiv (OVV) Still Cheap After A 132% Five Year Return?

A separate article asked whether Ovintiv is still cheap after a 132% five-year return, highlighting valuation debate rather than a new fundamental catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Despite the estimate increases, Zacks Research kept a Hold rating on Ovintiv, indicating limited conviction in near-term upside.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc is a North American energy company focused on the exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Formerly known as Encana Corporation, the company rebranded as Ovintiv in January 2020 and established its headquarters in Denver, Colorado. Ovintiv's upstream portfolio spans multiple unconventional resource plays, reflecting a strategy centered on high-return projects and disciplined capital allocation.

The company's core business activities include the acquisition and development of acreage in major shale basins across the United States and Canada.

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