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Zalando (ZLNDY) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Written by MarketBeat
April 28, 2026
Zalando logo with Retail/Wholesale background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Zalando is expected to report quarterly results on Tuesday, May 5, with analysts forecasting EPS $0.0458 and revenue $3.48 billion.
  • In the prior quarter Zalando missed estimates (EPS $0.21 vs. $0.37 expected; revenue $4.74B vs. $4.77B), and analysts project roughly $1 EPS for both the current and next fiscal years.
  • ZLNDY shares recently fell 3.1% to $12.39 on light volume; the stock has a market cap of $6.4B, a P/E of ~25.8, and a consensus analyst rating of "Hold" (3 Buys, 2 Holds, 1 Sell).
  • Five stocks we like better than Zalando.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY - Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its resultson Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.0458 per share and revenue of $3.4793 billion for the quarter.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.77 billion. Zalando had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 1.76%. On average, analysts expect Zalando to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Zalando Trading Down 3.1%

ZLNDY traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,645. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $12.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.49. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.61. Zalando has a 12-month low of $10.84 and a 12-month high of $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ZLNDY shares. Barclays raised Zalando from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Zalando from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Report on Zalando

Zalando Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zalando SE is a leading European online fashion and lifestyle platform, headquartered in Berlin, Germany. Established in 2008 by Robert Gentz and David Schneider, the company has built a marketplace that connects consumers with a broad selection of apparel, footwear, accessories and beauty products. Trading on the OTC Markets under the symbol ZLNDY, Zalando caters to style-conscious shoppers seeking both well-known international brands and emerging designers through its digital storefront.

Since its inception, Zalando has pursued rapid expansion across Europe, launching operations in key markets including Germany, France, Italy, the United Kingdom and the Nordics.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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