Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) Sees Strong Trading Volume - Time to Buy?

Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF - Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 2,055 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the previous session's volume of 3,096 shares.The stock last traded at $45.0150 and had previously closed at $45.50.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Zealand Pharma A/S from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Zealand Pharma A/S from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Zealand Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Zealand Pharma A/S from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZLDPF

Zealand Pharma A/S Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 37.17, a quick ratio of 37.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $46.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.88.

Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $5.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 million. Zealand Pharma A/S had a return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 68.82%. On average, equities analysts expect that Zealand Pharma A/S will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zealand Pharma A/S

Zealand Pharma A/S is a Denmark‐based biopharmaceutical company specializing in the discovery, design and development of peptide‐based therapeutics. Utilizing proprietary peptide engineering platforms, the company focuses on metabolic and endocrine disorders, including diabetes and rare gastrointestinal diseases. Zealand employs a rational design approach to optimize stability, selectivity and dosing profiles of its candidates, aiming to improve patient outcomes where current treatment options are limited.

Among the most advanced assets in Zealand's pipeline is dasiglucagon, a stable glucagon analog designed for the emergency treatment of severe hypoglycemia.

Further Reading

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