Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF - Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $45.30, but opened at $55.36. Zealand Pharma A/S shares last traded at $55.36, with a volume of 580 shares.

The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.50. Zealand Pharma A/S had a return on equity of 48.10% and a net margin of 70.06%.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZLDPF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane lowered Zealand Pharma A/S from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. William Blair reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Zealand Pharma A/S in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Zealand Pharma A/S in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZLDPF

Zealand Pharma A/S Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 23.57 and a current ratio of 23.57. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.01.

About Zealand Pharma A/S

Zealand Pharma A/S is a Denmark‐based biopharmaceutical company specializing in the discovery, design and development of peptide‐based therapeutics. Utilizing proprietary peptide engineering platforms, the company focuses on metabolic and endocrine disorders, including diabetes and rare gastrointestinal diseases. Zealand employs a rational design approach to optimize stability, selectivity and dosing profiles of its candidates, aiming to improve patient outcomes where current treatment options are limited.

Among the most advanced assets in Zealand's pipeline is dasiglucagon, a stable glucagon analog designed for the emergency treatment of severe hypoglycemia.

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