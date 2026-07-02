Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Truist Financial Analyst Says

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA - Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at Truist Financial from $267.00 to $296.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "hold" rating on the industrial products company's stock. Truist Financial's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.51% from the company's previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on ZBRA. Northcoast Research reduced their price target on Zebra Technologies from $364.00 to $344.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $309.00 to $281.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Zebra Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $321.73.

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Zebra Technologies Trading Up 1.7%

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $267.85 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $240.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Zebra Technologies has a one year low of $199.05 and a one year high of $352.66.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 7.49%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.02 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.300-18.700 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 15.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zebra Technologies

In other news, Director Janice M. Roberts sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.54, for a total value of $748,620.00. Following the sale, the director owned 6,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,542,905.82. This represents a 32.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Loizides Melissa Luff sold 500 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.95, for a total transaction of $126,975.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,702 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $940,122.90. This trade represents a 11.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zebra Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summitry LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 8.1% in the first quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 190,110 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $39,748,000 after acquiring an additional 14,266 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 22.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 291,031 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $60,849,000 after purchasing an additional 54,222 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 3.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 238,700 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $49,907,000 after purchasing an additional 8,928 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 623,965 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $130,459,000 after buying an additional 20,567 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,195,000. 91.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation is a global technology company specializing in marking, tracking and computer printing solutions. The company produces a wide range of hardware and software products designed to enable real-time visibility of assets, inventory and personnel across diverse industries. Its offerings help businesses automate data capture and streamline operations in environments such as retail, healthcare, manufacturing, transportation and logistics.

The company's product portfolio includes barcode and RFID printers, mobile computing devices, barcode scanners, RFID readers and related supplies such as labels and tags.

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