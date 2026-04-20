Zenith Energy (LON:ZEN) Trading 11.8% Higher - Should You Buy?

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Zenith Energy Stock Performance

Zenith Energy Ltd. ( LON:ZEN Get Free Report ) shot up 11.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 9.50 and last traded at GBX 9.50. 2,349,364 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 1,642,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.50.

The company's 50 day moving average price is GBX 5.72 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.90, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of £56.84 million, a PE ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 0.41.

Zenith Energy Company Profile

Zenith Energy Ltd. is a revenue generating, independent energy company with energy production, exploration and development assets in Tunisia, Italy and the Republic of Congo. The Company is listed on the London Stock Exchange Main Market LSE: ZEN and the Euronext Growth of the Oslo Stock Exchange OSE: ZENA. Zenith's strategic focus is on pursuing transformational opportunities in Africa and Europe through the development of proven revenue generating oil, gas and electricity production assets, as well as low-risk exploration activities in assets with existing production.

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