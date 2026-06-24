Zeta Global's (ZETA) "Buy" Rating Reiterated at DA Davidson

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating restated by investment analysts at DA Davidson in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson's target price would suggest a potential upside of 57.56% from the company's current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ZETA. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Zeta Global from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $28.00 price target on shares of Zeta Global and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley Financial reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $28.00.

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Zeta Global Price Performance

ZETA stock traded down $0.47 on Wednesday, reaching $19.04. The company had a trading volume of 3,873,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,861,966. The company's fifty day moving average is $18.95 and its 200 day moving average is $18.57. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -175.59, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. Zeta Global has a 1 year low of $13.74 and a 1 year high of $25.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zeta Global

In related news, Director Jeanine Silberblatt sold 7,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.89, for a total value of $149,175.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 50,350 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,001,461.50. This trade represents a 12.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zeta Global

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Zeta Global by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,579 shares of the company's stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 106,371 shares of the company's stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 4,631 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the first quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the first quarter worth about $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Zeta Global

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Zeta Global Company Profile

Zeta Global, founded in 2007 and headquartered in New York City, is a leading data-driven marketing technology company. The firm's mission centers on helping brands acquire, grow and retain customers through a unified customer lifecycle management platform. Over the years, Zeta Global has built a reputation for leveraging big data and predictive analytics to power digital marketing programs across multiple channels.

At the core of Zeta's offering is the Zeta Marketing Platform, which combines identity resolution, audience insights and real-time engagement capabilities.

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