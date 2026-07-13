Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Short Interest Update

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA - Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totaling 777,960 shares, a decrease of 63.0% from the June 15th total of 2,101,656 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,140,312 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Get Zevia PBC alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Zevia PBC from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $4.42.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ZVIA

Zevia PBC Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of Zevia PBC stock opened at $1.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $133.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.29 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.54. Zevia PBC has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $3.63.

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.03). Zevia PBC had a negative return on equity of 13.43% and a negative net margin of 4.11%.The business had revenue of $46.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $40.97 million. Analysts anticipate that Zevia PBC will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder De Depot Et Placement D. Caisse sold 2,150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total value of $4,085,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 11,400,428 shares in the company, valued at $21,660,813.20. This represents a 15.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zevia PBC

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZVIA. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zevia PBC by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 131,042 shares of the company's stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 8,237 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zevia PBC by 45.4% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 28,162 shares of the company's stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 8,787 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 53.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zevia PBC

Zevia PBC, headquartered in Los Angeles, is a Public Benefit Corporation that produces zero-calorie, naturally sweetened beverages. Founded in 2007, the company went public through a merger with a special purpose acquisition company in March 2021. Zevia's mission centers on offering healthier drink alternatives by using stevia leaf extract and other plant-based ingredients rather than sugar or artificial sweeteners.

The company's product portfolio spans multiple categories, including carbonated sodas, sparkling water, energy drinks, mixers and flavored teas.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Zevia PBC, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Zevia PBC wasn't on the list.

While Zevia PBC currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here