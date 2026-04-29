Zevia PBC (ZVIA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA - Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect Zevia PBC to post earnings of ($0.03) per share and revenue of $40.9630 million for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, May 6, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

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Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Zevia PBC had a negative net margin of 6.15% and a negative return on equity of 22.49%. The firm had revenue of $37.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.96 million. On average, analysts expect Zevia PBC to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Zevia PBC Stock Up 1.1%

ZVIA stock opened at $1.26 on Wednesday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $1.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.92. The firm has a market cap of $94.93 million, a P/E ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 0.93. Zevia PBC has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $3.66.

Insider Transactions at Zevia PBC

In other Zevia PBC news, CFO Girish Satya sold 41,662 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.18, for a total value of $49,161.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 327,909 shares of the company's stock, valued at $386,932.62. This represents a 11.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Zevia PBC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Zevia PBC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Zevia PBC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Zevia PBC during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Zevia PBC by 2,460.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,518 shares of the company's stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 14,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.21% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZVIA. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Zevia PBC in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. They set a "buy" rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Zevia PBC in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Zevia PBC from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zevia PBC presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $4.43.

View Our Latest Research Report on Zevia PBC

About Zevia PBC

Zevia PBC, headquartered in Los Angeles, is a Public Benefit Corporation that produces zero-calorie, naturally sweetened beverages. Founded in 2007, the company went public through a merger with a special purpose acquisition company in March 2021. Zevia's mission centers on offering healthier drink alternatives by using stevia leaf extract and other plant-based ingredients rather than sugar or artificial sweeteners.

The company's product portfolio spans multiple categories, including carbonated sodas, sparkling water, energy drinks, mixers and flavored teas.

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