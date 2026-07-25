Go Pro
→ CODE RED: AI Meltdown Imminent? (From Paradigm Press) (Ad)tc pixel

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
July 25, 2026
Zevra Therapeutics logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Zevra Therapeutics currently carries a consensus analyst rating of “Moderate Buy”, based on 11 covering firms: nine rate it a buy and two rate it a hold. The average 12-month price target is about $29.29.
  • The stock was reported as down 24.0% and opened at $9.52, well below the average analyst target. It also trades below its recent moving averages, with a market cap of $562.82 million.
  • The company’s latest earnings beat expectations, posting $0.18 EPS versus a $0.06 estimate and revenue of $36.22 million versus $31.96 million expected. Zevra is focused on developing treatments for serious medical conditions, including its lead candidate KP1077.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Shares of Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.2857.

ZVRA has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Zevra Therapeutics from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Zevra Therapeutics from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Zevra Therapeutics from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Zevra Therapeutics

Zevra Therapeutics Trading Down 24.0%

Shares of Zevra Therapeutics stock opened at $9.52 on Friday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $12.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.46. Zevra Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.16 and a 12 month high of $15.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $562.82 million, a P/E ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.85.

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $36.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.96 million. Zevra Therapeutics had a return on equity of 51.49% and a net margin of 101.58%. Analysts predict that Zevra Therapeutics will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Zevra Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Zevra Therapeutics by 235.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,374 shares of the company's stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,475 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Zevra Therapeutics by 617.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,937 shares of the company's stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 8,552 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Zevra Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Zevra Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $99,000. 35.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zevra Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company develops its products through Ligand Activated Therapy platform. Its lead product candidate is KP1077, consisting of KP1077IH, which is under Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic hypersomnia, and KP1077N, which is under Phase ½ clinical trial to treat narcolepsy. The company is also developing Celiprolol, a prodrug product candidate that is under Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of vascular Ehlers Danlos syndrome.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Zevra Therapeutics Right Now?

Before you consider Zevra Therapeutics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Zevra Therapeutics wasn't on the list.

While Zevra Therapeutics currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market Cover
(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market

Looking to profit from the electric vehicle mega-trend? Click the link to see our list of which EV stocks show the most long-term potential.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
By Bridget Bennett | July 20, 2026
tc pixel
Buy this stock today
Buy this stock today
From Chaikin Analytics (Ad)
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
By Dan Schmidt | July 19, 2026
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
tc pixel
The invention Elon called the greatest in history
The invention Elon called the greatest in history
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
Netflix May Be Cheap Enough to Tempt Buyers After Earnings Drop
Netflix May Be Cheap Enough to Tempt Buyers After Earnings Drop
By Chris Markoch | July 18, 2026
Premium Retail’s Stress Test Is Separating Winners From Losers
Premium Retail’s Stress Test Is Separating Winners From Losers
By Nathan Reiff | July 23, 2026

Recent Videos

A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI‘s Next Bottleneck.
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI's Next Bottleneck.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines