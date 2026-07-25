Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Shares of Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.2857.

ZVRA has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Zevra Therapeutics from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Zevra Therapeutics from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Zevra Therapeutics from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th.

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Zevra Therapeutics Trading Down 24.0%

Shares of Zevra Therapeutics stock opened at $9.52 on Friday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $12.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.46. Zevra Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.16 and a 12 month high of $15.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $562.82 million, a P/E ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.85.

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $36.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.96 million. Zevra Therapeutics had a return on equity of 51.49% and a net margin of 101.58%. Analysts predict that Zevra Therapeutics will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Zevra Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Zevra Therapeutics by 235.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,374 shares of the company's stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,475 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Zevra Therapeutics by 617.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,937 shares of the company's stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 8,552 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Zevra Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Zevra Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $99,000. 35.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zevra Therapeutics Company Profile

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company develops its products through Ligand Activated Therapy platform. Its lead product candidate is KP1077, consisting of KP1077IH, which is under Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic hypersomnia, and KP1077N, which is under Phase ½ clinical trial to treat narcolepsy. The company is also developing Celiprolol, a prodrug product candidate that is under Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of vascular Ehlers Danlos syndrome.

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