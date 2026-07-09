Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Stock Price Up 1.1% - Time to Buy?

Zhihu Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:ZH - Get Free Report)'s share price shot up 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.24 and last traded at $3.2050. Approximately 130,462 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 206,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.17.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on ZH shares. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Zhihu from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Zhihu from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ZH

Zhihu Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.30. The stock has a market cap of $284.32 million, a PE ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 0.26.

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Zhihu had a negative return on equity of 4.83% and a negative net margin of 7.25%.The business had revenue of $94.50 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zhihu

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Zhihu stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Zhihu Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:ZH - Free Report) by 44.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,088 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 11,082 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.'s holdings in Zhihu were worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.92% of the company's stock.

About Zhihu

Zhihu is China's leading online question-and-answer platform, providing a space where users can ask questions, share knowledge, and engage with content across science, technology, business, culture, and lifestyle. Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Beijing, Zhihu has cultivated a community-driven environment that emphasizes credible, in-depth answers from experts, professionals, and enthusiasts.

The company's core service revolves around its Q&A platform, enabling registered users to post questions and receive comprehensive responses.

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