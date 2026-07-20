Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Reaches New 12-Month High - Here's Why

Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $54.95 and last traded at $54.6790, with a volume of 146018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.98.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ZD shares. Zacks Research downgraded Ziff Davis from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price target on Ziff Davis in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Ziff Davis in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $47.25.

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Ziff Davis Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.88.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $267.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.32 million. Ziff Davis had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS.

Insider Activity at Ziff Davis

In related news, Director Kirk P. Mcdonald sold 1,075 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $50,148.75. Following the sale, the director owned 13,468 shares in the company, valued at $628,282.20. The trade was a 7.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bret Richter sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total value of $843,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 29,244 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,370,958.72. This represents a 38.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 31,422 shares of company stock valued at $1,468,864 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Ziff Davis by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,526,329 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $147,963,000 after acquiring an additional 92,496 shares during the period. Pale Fire Capital SE lifted its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 130.0% during the first quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 2,783,366 shares of the technology company's stock worth $116,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,414 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 689.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 974,591 shares of the technology company's stock worth $40,894,000 after purchasing an additional 851,163 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Ziff Davis by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 907,721 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $31,906,000 after purchasing an additional 135,021 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ziff Davis by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 860,582 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $30,249,000 after purchasing an additional 82,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company's stock.

Ziff Davis Company Profile

Ziff Davis, Inc is a digital media and internet company that operates a diverse portfolio of online brands, subscription-based services and performance marketing platforms. The company specializes in technology publishing and digital marketing solutions, offering content, reviews and insights tailored to consumer and enterprise audiences. Ziff Davis's flagship media properties include PCMag, which provides expert reviews and comparisons of consumer electronics and software, as well as IGN, a leading destination for gaming news, reviews and entertainment coverage.

Founded in 1927 by William B.

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