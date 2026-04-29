Zillow Group (Z) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z - Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect Zillow Group to post earnings of $0.42 per share and revenue of $705.3750 million for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, May 6, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). Zillow Group had a return on equity of 0.56% and a net margin of 0.89%.The company had revenue of $654.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.40 million. On average, analysts expect Zillow Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Zillow Group Price Performance

Shares of Z opened at $44.76 on Wednesday. Zillow Group has a 1 year low of $39.05 and a 1 year high of $93.88. The company has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 497.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.76 and a 200-day moving average of $59.72.

Insider Transactions at Zillow Group

In other Zillow Group news, CEO Jeremy Wacksman sold 13,661 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $604,499.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 116,322 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,147,248.50. The trade was a 10.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO David A. Beitel sold 3,966 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total value of $175,376.52. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 136,690 shares in the company, valued at $6,044,431.80. The trade was a 2.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,801 shares of company stock valued at $2,683,986. 23.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zillow Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the third quarter worth approximately $299,000. Sig Brokerage LP bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the third quarter worth $285,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the second quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 123.8% during the third quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,835 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on Z shares. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Mizuho lowered shares of Zillow Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Zillow Group from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zillow Group has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $90.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Zillow Group

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc is an online real estate marketplace company that operates a portfolio of consumer-facing websites and mobile apps designed to connect buyers, sellers, renters, homeowners and real estate professionals. The company's platforms aggregate property listings, rental listings, and related information to help users search for homes, estimate property values and connect with agents and service providers. Zillow generates revenue primarily through advertising and lead-generation services for real estate professionals, property managers and mortgage lenders.

Key products and services include the Zillow and Trulia consumer websites and apps, which provide searchable listings, photos, neighborhood data and the company's automated home valuation tool known as the “Zestimate.” Zillow also offers a rentals marketplace, a mortgage marketplace and tools for home buying and selling such as Zillow Premier Agent for agent advertising and leads, as well as ancillary services designed to support transactions, including closing and title-related offerings.

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