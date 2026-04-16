Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Short Interest Up 24.8% in March

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH - Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 10,000,836 shares, a growth of 24.8% from the March 15th total of 8,016,066 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the company's shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,963,892 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

ZBH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, February 20th. They set a "market perform" rating on the stock. UBS Group reissued a "sell" rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a "neutral" rating to a "sell" rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $105.95.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZBH

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $94.79. 898,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,180,103. Zimmer Biomet has a 12 month low of $84.59 and a 12 month high of $108.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.61.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Zimmer Biomet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.300-8.450 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Zimmer Biomet's payout ratio is presently 27.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Lori Winkler sold 2,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.66, for a total value of $250,849.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 10,224 shares in the company, valued at $967,803.84. This represents a 20.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zimmer Biomet

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Monarch Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 0.9% in the first quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,388 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $3,390,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Uhlmann Price Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter valued at about $468,000. Advisortrust Partners LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth about $442,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 46,989 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Auto Owners Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 8,892.0% during the fourth quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 2,009,712 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $180,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company's stock.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet NYSE: ZBH is a global medical device company focused on musculoskeletal healthcare. Headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana, the company designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used to treat joint disorders, bone disorders and related conditions. Its customer base includes orthopaedic and dental surgeons, hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers and other healthcare providers that rely on implants, instruments and related services for reconstructive and restorative procedures.

The company's product offerings span joint replacement systems for hips, knees and shoulders; trauma and extremities implants; spine and thoracic solutions; dental and craniomaxillofacial implants and prosthetics; and sports medicine devices.

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