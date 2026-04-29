Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Given New $95.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH - Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "neutral" rating on the medical equipment provider's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s target price points to a potential upside of 18.30% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, February 20th. They set a "market perform" rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $102.43.

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Zimmer Biomet Stock Down 3.0%

Zimmer Biomet stock traded down $2.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.31. The company's stock had a trading volume of 5,241,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,298,870. The company has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.61. Zimmer Biomet has a 12 month low of $79.83 and a 12 month high of $108.29. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $93.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.23. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Zimmer Biomet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.400-8.550 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Zimmer Biomet

In other news, SVP Lori Winkler sold 2,650 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.66, for a total value of $250,849.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 10,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,803.84. The trade was a 20.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.28% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zimmer Biomet

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 10,962 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 290 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 14,232 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 999 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trending Headlines about Zimmer Biomet

Here are the key news stories impacting Zimmer Biomet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat and guidance raise: ZBH reported Q1 results that topped EPS and revenue estimates and raised FY‑2026 adjusted EPS guidance to $8.40–$8.55, which supports the company's underlying growth and margin story. PR Newswire — Q1 Results

Q1 beat and guidance raise: ZBH reported Q1 results that topped EPS and revenue estimates and raised FY‑2026 adjusted EPS guidance to $8.40–$8.55, which supports the company's underlying growth and margin story. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary and call details are available — investors can review the earnings transcript and call highlights to judge sustainability of results and margin drivers (useful for modeling revenue mix and product momentum). Yahoo — Earnings Call Highlights

Market commentary and call details are available — investors can review the earnings transcript and call highlights to judge sustainability of results and margin drivers (useful for modeling revenue mix and product momentum). Neutral Sentiment: Mixed analyst actions: several firms trimmed price targets but many maintained constructive ratings (Citizens JMP and Stifel kept Outperform/Buy while lowering targets, Truist reaffirmed Hold at a lower target). This creates mixed signals — peers still see upside but near‑term estimates were reset. Benzinga — Analyst Moves

Mixed analyst actions: several firms trimmed price targets but many maintained constructive ratings (Citizens JMP and Stifel kept Outperform/Buy while lowering targets, Truist reaffirmed Hold at a lower target). This creates mixed signals — peers still see upside but near‑term estimates were reset. Negative Sentiment: CFO departure and leadership change: Zimmer Biomet announced CFO Suketu Upadhyay is leaving and an interim CFO was named; that surprise leadership change spooked investors and triggered a sharp intraday selloff. PR Newswire — CFO Transition

CFO departure and leadership change: Zimmer Biomet announced CFO Suketu Upadhyay is leaving and an interim CFO was named; that surprise leadership change spooked investors and triggered a sharp intraday selloff. Negative Sentiment: Immediate market reaction: headlines tied to the finance‑chief exit coincided with an outsized drop (reports noted a multi‑year low), and Wells Fargo lowered its target to $90 and moved to Equal Weight — a clearer near‑term negative from an influential house. Yahoo — Plunge on CFO Resignation Benzinga — Wells Fargo PT Cut

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet NYSE: ZBH is a global medical device company focused on musculoskeletal healthcare. Headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana, the company designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used to treat joint disorders, bone disorders and related conditions. Its customer base includes orthopaedic and dental surgeons, hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers and other healthcare providers that rely on implants, instruments and related services for reconstructive and restorative procedures.

The company's product offerings span joint replacement systems for hips, knees and shoulders; trauma and extremities implants; spine and thoracic solutions; dental and craniomaxillofacial implants and prosthetics; and sports medicine devices.

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