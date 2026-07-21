Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION) Price Target Raised to $73.00 at TD Cowen

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION - Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at TD Cowen from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "hold" rating on the bank's stock. TD Cowen's target price suggests a potential upside of 6.68% from the company's current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ZION. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from a "neutral" rating to an "underweight" rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Stephens started coverage on Zions Bancorporation, N.A. in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, N.A. presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $70.00.

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Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Stock Performance

Shares of ZION traded down $3.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $68.43. 1,201,270 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,722,369. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.80. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. has a twelve month low of $46.19 and a twelve month high of $73.34. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $65.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $878.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.44 million. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 19.53%.During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. Analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, N.A. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Saturday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $225.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Zions Bancorporation, N.A.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 4,209 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $263,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zions Bancorporation, N.A.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 76.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 137,434 shares of the bank's stock valued at $6,853,000 after acquiring an additional 59,483 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 18.5% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 40,960 shares of the bank's stock valued at $2,042,000 after buying an additional 6,393 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 504,860 shares of the bank's stock worth $25,172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 21,502 shares of the bank's stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 10,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 52.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the bank's stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Zions Bancorporation, N.A. News

Here are the key news stories impacting Zions Bancorporation, N.A. this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zions reported second-quarter earnings per share of $1.74, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57, while revenue of $878 million was slightly ahead of expectations. The company also highlighted net earnings of $452 million, supporting the stock. Zions Bancorporation, National Association Reports Second Quarter Financial Results

Zions reported second-quarter earnings per share of $1.74, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57, while revenue of $878 million was slightly ahead of expectations. The company also highlighted net earnings of $452 million, supporting the stock. Positive Sentiment: Robert W. Baird raised its price target on Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $68 to $75, signaling continued confidence in the bank’s outlook even while keeping a neutral rating. Tickerreport.com

Robert W. Baird raised its price target on Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $68 to $75, signaling continued confidence in the bank’s outlook even while keeping a neutral rating. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple earnings-call recaps and transcripts are circulating, keeping attention on Zions’ Q2 results and management commentary for clues about loan growth, margins, and credit quality. Zions Bancorp NA (ZION) Q2 2026 Earnings Call Highlights: Strong Earnings and Strategic Growth ...

Multiple earnings-call recaps and transcripts are circulating, keeping attention on Zions’ Q2 results and management commentary for clues about loan growth, margins, and credit quality. Negative Sentiment: JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from neutral to underweight, which could temper enthusiasm despite the earnings beat. Benzinga

About Zions Bancorporation, N.A.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. is a bank holding company headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, offering a full suite of banking and financial services to individuals, businesses and institutions. Through its primary subsidiary, Zions Bank, the company provides commercial banking, retail banking and wealth management solutions designed to serve the needs of small businesses, middle‐market firms and high‐net‐worth clients. Its service portfolio includes deposit accounts, cash‐management tools, lending products, mortgage origination, treasury services and investment advisory services.

The company's commercial banking segment delivers custom credit and treasury management services, including working capital lines of credit, equipment financing and international trade finance.

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