Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION) Rating Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION - Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a "neutral" rating to an "underweight" rating in a research note issued on Tuesday. They currently have a $75.00 price objective on the bank's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.33% from the company's previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ZION. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, N.A. presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $69.53.

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Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. stock opened at $71.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $65.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.92. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. has a 52-week low of $46.19 and a 52-week high of $73.34.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $878.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.44 million. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 13.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, N.A. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Saturday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $225.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to buy up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zions Bancorporation, N.A. news, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 4,209 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $263,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zions Bancorporation, N.A.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,159 shares of the bank's stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the bank's stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,555 shares of the bank's stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Michels Family Financial LLC raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Michels Family Financial LLC now owns 12,142 shares of the bank's stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 27,838 shares of the bank's stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.84% of the company's stock.

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About Zions Bancorporation, N.A.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. is a bank holding company headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, offering a full suite of banking and financial services to individuals, businesses and institutions. Through its primary subsidiary, Zions Bank, the company provides commercial banking, retail banking and wealth management solutions designed to serve the needs of small businesses, middle‐market firms and high‐net‐worth clients. Its service portfolio includes deposit accounts, cash‐management tools, lending products, mortgage origination, treasury services and investment advisory services.

The company's commercial banking segment delivers custom credit and treasury management services, including working capital lines of credit, equipment financing and international trade finance.

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