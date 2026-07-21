Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded the stock from a neutral rating to an underweight rating. The stock had previously closed at $71.89, but opened at $68.02. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now has a $75.00 price target on the stock. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. shares last traded at $68.9520, with a volume of 770,966 shares traded.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $69.53.

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Insider Activity at Zions Bancorporation, N.A.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 4,209 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $263,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company's stock.

Key Zions Bancorporation, N.A. News

Here are the key news stories impacting Zions Bancorporation, N.A. this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zions reported second-quarter earnings per share of $1.74, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57, while revenue of $878 million was slightly ahead of expectations. The company also highlighted net earnings of $452 million, supporting the stock. Zions Bancorporation, National Association Reports Second Quarter Financial Results

Zions reported second-quarter earnings per share of $1.74, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57, while revenue of $878 million was slightly ahead of expectations. The company also highlighted net earnings of $452 million, supporting the stock. Positive Sentiment: Robert W. Baird raised its price target on Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $68 to $75, signaling continued confidence in the bank’s outlook even while keeping a neutral rating. Tickerreport.com

Robert W. Baird raised its price target on Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $68 to $75, signaling continued confidence in the bank’s outlook even while keeping a neutral rating. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple earnings-call recaps and transcripts are circulating, keeping attention on Zions’ Q2 results and management commentary for clues about loan growth, margins, and credit quality. Zions Bancorp NA (ZION) Q2 2026 Earnings Call Highlights: Strong Earnings and Strategic Growth ...

Multiple earnings-call recaps and transcripts are circulating, keeping attention on Zions’ Q2 results and management commentary for clues about loan growth, margins, and credit quality. Negative Sentiment: JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from neutral to underweight, which could temper enthusiasm despite the earnings beat. Benzinga

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zions Bancorporation, N.A.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 17.0% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 46,100 shares of the bank's stock valued at $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,895 shares of the bank's stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 528.8% during the second quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 415 shares of the bank's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.84% of the company's stock.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Stock Down 4.1%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.92. The firm has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.80.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $878.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.44 million. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 19.53%.During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, N.A. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Zions Bancorporation, N.A.'s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.99%.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Saturday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $225.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. is a bank holding company headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, offering a full suite of banking and financial services to individuals, businesses and institutions. Through its primary subsidiary, Zions Bank, the company provides commercial banking, retail banking and wealth management solutions designed to serve the needs of small businesses, middle‐market firms and high‐net‐worth clients. Its service portfolio includes deposit accounts, cash‐management tools, lending products, mortgage origination, treasury services and investment advisory services.

The company's commercial banking segment delivers custom credit and treasury management services, including working capital lines of credit, equipment financing and international trade finance.

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