ZKH Group (NYSE:ZKH) Trading Down 2.3% - Should You Sell?

Shares of ZKH Group Limited Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:ZKH - Get Free Report) dropped 2.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.81 and last traded at $2.92. Approximately 100,145 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 75,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.99.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

ZKH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings lowered ZKH Group from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ZKH Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, ZKH Group currently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Check Out Our Latest Report on ZKH Group

ZKH Group Trading Down 2.3%

The business's 50-day simple moving average is $2.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $378.69 million, a PE ratio of -36.50 and a beta of 0.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZKH Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZKH. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZKH Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ZKH Group during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Jain Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZKH Group during the third quarter worth approximately $238,000. Boundless Plain Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ZKH Group in the fourth quarter worth $8,825,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ZKH Group in the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.52% of the company's stock.

About ZKH Group

ZKH Group Limited develops and operates a maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products trading and service platform that offers spare parts, chemicals, manufacturing parts, general consumables, and office supplies in the People's Republic of China. The company provides MRO procurement and management services; digitalized MRO procurement solutions; and logistics and warehousing services. It also engages in the production and sale of intelligent warehousing equipment. ZKH Group Limited was founded in 1998 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

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