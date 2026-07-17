Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Stock Acquired Rep. Byron Donalds

Representative Byron Donalds (Republican-Florida) recently bought shares of Zoetis Inc. NYSE: ZTS. In a filing disclosed on July 15th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Zoetis stock on June 9th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "MORAN WEALTH IRA" account.

Representative Byron Donalds also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Cadence Design Systems NASDAQ: CDNS on 6/5/2026.

on 6/5/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Monolithic Power Systems NASDAQ: MPWR on 6/5/2026.

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Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $77.02 on Friday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $77.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.24. The company has a market cap of $32.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.15. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $71.47 and a one year high of $160.48.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.30 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 66.85% and a net margin of 27.80%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Zoetis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.850-7.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 20th. Zoetis's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.16%.

Zoetis News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Zoetis this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZTS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $130.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, May 15th. Weiss Ratings lowered Zoetis from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $130.00 to $99.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on Zoetis from $140.00 to $95.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $120.83.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Zoetis

Institutional Trading of Zoetis

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. J. Stern & Co. LLP boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 12,431.2% during the 4th quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 24,069,492 shares of the company's stock worth $3,028,423,000 after acquiring an additional 23,877,416 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at $734,425,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,780,974 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,011,802,000 after purchasing an additional 5,474,210 shares during the period. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at $286,660,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Zoetis by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,932,787 shares of the company's stock worth $622,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,578 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael B. Mccallister acquired 3,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.76 per share, with a total value of $233,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 24,524 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,906,986.24. This represents a 13.94% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank A. Damelio bought 6,650 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.39 per share, with a total value of $501,343.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 21,458 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,617,718.62. This trade represents a 44.91% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 11,650 shares of company stock worth $886,384. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

About Representative Donalds

Byron Donalds (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Florida's 19th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2021. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Donalds (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Florida's 19th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Byron Donalds was born in Brooklyn, New York, and lives in Naples, Florida. Donalds earned a bachelor's degree in finance and marketing from Florida State University in 2002. His career experience includes working as a commercial credit officer in banking and as a portfolio manager in financial services.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc NYSE: ZTS is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company's offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

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