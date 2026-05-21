ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM) Cut to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM - Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report issued on Thursday. They currently have a $4.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group's price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.99% from the stock's previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $4.00 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group lowered their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $8.50 to $5.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America restated an "underperform" rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and seven have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $6.56.

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View Our Latest Research Report on GTM

ZoomInfo Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GTM opened at $3.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.70 and a 200-day moving average of $7.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.04. ZoomInfo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.64 and a fifty-two week high of $12.51.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $310.20 million during the quarter. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 10.10%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. ZoomInfo Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.120 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.260-0.280 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ZoomInfo Technologies

In related news, CRO James M. Roth sold 35,723 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total value of $209,694.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive owned 139,795 shares of the company's stock, valued at $820,596.65. The trade was a 20.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Ashley Mcgrane sold 6,959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total transaction of $40,849.33. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 76,872 shares in the company, valued at $451,238.64. The trade was a 8.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 44,727 shares of company stock valued at $262,834 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of ZoomInfo Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company's stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies NASDAQ: GTM is a leading provider of go-to-market intelligence and sales engagement software designed to help organizations accelerate growth. The company offers a cloud-based platform that delivers comprehensive contact and company data, intent signals, and analytics to support prospecting, lead generation, and customer retention. Its solutions enable sales and marketing teams to identify and engage target accounts, personalize outreach, and optimize campaigns with real-time insights into buyer behavior and market trends.

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, ZoomInfo Technologies has expanded its global footprint across North America, Europe, and Asia–Pacific.

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