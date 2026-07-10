ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM) Given New $3.50 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM - Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "hold" rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus' price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.24% from the stock's current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Bank of America reaffirmed an "underperform" rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $4.00 target price (down from $7.00) on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho reissued an "underperform" rating and set a $3.00 price objective (down from $10.00) on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and seven have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $5.96.

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ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of GTM opened at $3.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.01. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.54 and a 52 week high of $12.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $887.40 million, a P/E ratio of 7.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.87.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.10. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 10.10%.The company had revenue of $310.20 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. ZoomInfo Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.120 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.260-0.280 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Domenic Maida purchased 27,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 66,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,831.20. This represents a 70.80% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTM. Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $150,465,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,091,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,566,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $31,428,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $103,545,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting ZoomInfo Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting ZoomInfo Technologies this week:

Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms issued class-action and deadline reminders for ZoomInfo investors, keeping attention on alleged securities-law violations and potentially increasing headline risk for the stock. Article Title

Multiple law firms issued class-action and deadline reminders for ZoomInfo investors, keeping attention on alleged securities-law violations and potentially increasing headline risk for the stock. Negative Sentiment: Citigroup lowered its price target on ZoomInfo to $2.00 from $4.00 and reiterated a sell rating, suggesting analysts see meaningful downside and weakening confidence in the shares. Article Title

Citigroup lowered its price target on ZoomInfo to $2.00 from $4.00 and reiterated a sell rating, suggesting analysts see meaningful downside and weakening confidence in the shares. Negative Sentiment: New class-action coverage from BFA Law, Pomerantz, Robbins, Frank R. Cruz, Bernstein Liebhard, Howard G. Smith and others extends the legal overhang and may pressure the stock by reinforcing concerns about prior disclosures and execution. Article Title

New class-action coverage from BFA Law, Pomerantz, Robbins, Frank R. Cruz, Bernstein Liebhard, Howard G. Smith and others extends the legal overhang and may pressure the stock by reinforcing concerns about prior disclosures and execution. Neutral Sentiment: ZoomInfo launched GTM Bench and the GTM.AI CLI, new AI tools that could support its long-term product story, but the announcements were likely overshadowed by litigation and analyst concerns. Article Title

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies NASDAQ: GTM is a leading provider of go-to-market intelligence and sales engagement software designed to help organizations accelerate growth. The company offers a cloud-based platform that delivers comprehensive contact and company data, intent signals, and analytics to support prospecting, lead generation, and customer retention. Its solutions enable sales and marketing teams to identify and engage target accounts, personalize outreach, and optimize campaigns with real-time insights into buyer behavior and market trends.

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, ZoomInfo Technologies has expanded its global footprint across North America, Europe, and Asia–Pacific.

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