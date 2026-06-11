ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM) Hits New 52-Week Low - Here's What Happened

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GTM - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.59 and last traded at $2.7140, with a volume of 657110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GTM shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler restated a "neutral" rating and set a $4.00 target price (down from $7.00) on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a "hold" rating and set a $4.00 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a "neutral" rating on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and seven have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $6.09.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $4.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $791.32 million, a PE ratio of 6.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.88.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.10. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $310.20 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. ZoomInfo Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.120 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.260-0.280 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at ZoomInfo Technologies

In related news, General Counsel Ashley Mcgrane sold 6,959 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total value of $40,849.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 76,872 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $451,238.64. This trade represents a 8.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO James M. Roth sold 35,723 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total transaction of $209,694.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive directly owned 139,795 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $820,596.65. This trade represents a 20.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,727 shares of company stock valued at $262,834. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 105.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,975 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,086 shares in the last quarter. Lavelle Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter valued at $497,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 81.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,898,951 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,356,000 after purchasing an additional 850,386 shares in the last quarter. Bull Harbor Capital LLC purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 724.9% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 667,967 shares of the company's stock worth $3,994,000 after buying an additional 586,991 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies NASDAQ: GTM is a leading provider of go-to-market intelligence and sales engagement software designed to help organizations accelerate growth. The company offers a cloud-based platform that delivers comprehensive contact and company data, intent signals, and analytics to support prospecting, lead generation, and customer retention. Its solutions enable sales and marketing teams to identify and engage target accounts, personalize outreach, and optimize campaigns with real-time insights into buyer behavior and market trends.

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, ZoomInfo Technologies has expanded its global footprint across North America, Europe, and Asia–Pacific.

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