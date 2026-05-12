ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM) Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at UBS Group

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM - Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $8.50 to $5.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. UBS Group's price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.15% from the stock's previous close.

GTM has been the subject of several other research reports. BTIG Research reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $4.00 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $7.84.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ GTM traded down $1.98 on Tuesday, reaching $4.06. The company had a trading volume of 42,399,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,936,838. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.04. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $6.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.17. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.87 and a 12 month high of $12.51.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.10. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $310.20 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. ZoomInfo Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.120 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.260-0.280 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, General Counsel Ashley Mcgrane sold 6,959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total transaction of $40,849.33. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 76,872 shares of the company's stock, valued at $451,238.64. This trade represents a 8.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO James M. Roth sold 35,723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total transaction of $209,694.01. Following the transaction, the executive directly owned 139,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $820,596.65. The trade was a 20.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 44,727 shares of company stock worth $262,834 over the last three months. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZoomInfo Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,416,000. Sachem Head Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,465,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,138,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,545,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,670,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting ZoomInfo Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting ZoomInfo Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: ZoomInfo beat Q1 earnings and revenue estimates, reporting $0.28 EPS versus the $0.18 consensus, which shows the business is still generating solid current-quarter results.

ZoomInfo beat Q1 earnings and revenue estimates, reporting $0.28 EPS versus the $0.18 consensus, which shows the business is still generating solid current-quarter results. Positive Sentiment: Several firms still see upside from current levels despite the selloff, including JPMorgan, which kept an overweight rating while lowering its target to $11.00, and DA Davidson, which cut its target to $5.00 but maintained a neutral stance.

Several firms still see upside from current levels despite the selloff, including JPMorgan, which kept an overweight rating while lowering its target to $11.00, and DA Davidson, which cut its target to $5.00 but maintained a neutral stance. Neutral Sentiment: Piper Sandler, BTIG, and Stifel all reiterated neutral/hold views, suggesting analysts are waiting to see whether ZoomInfo’s restructuring and new pricing model can stabilize growth.

Piper Sandler, BTIG, and Stifel all reiterated neutral/hold views, suggesting analysts are waiting to see whether ZoomInfo’s restructuring and new pricing model can stabilize growth. Negative Sentiment: ZoomInfo lowered full-year and Q2 revenue expectations, with FY 2026 revenue guidance below Wall Street estimates, a major reason the stock has been falling. Article Title

ZoomInfo lowered full-year and Q2 revenue expectations, with FY 2026 revenue guidance below Wall Street estimates, a major reason the stock has been falling. Negative Sentiment: Analysts quickly turned more cautious after the report: Wells Fargo cut its target to $3.50 and rated the stock underweight, Citizens JMP slashed its target to $2.50, and Canaccord downgraded the shares from buy to hold.

Analysts quickly turned more cautious after the report: Wells Fargo cut its target to $3.50 and rated the stock underweight, Citizens JMP slashed its target to $2.50, and Canaccord downgraded the shares from buy to hold. Negative Sentiment: The combination of softer growth expectations, a 20% workforce reduction, and AI-driven competitive concerns is weighing on sentiment and explaining the sharp decline in the share price. Article Title

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies NASDAQ: GTM is a leading provider of go-to-market intelligence and sales engagement software designed to help organizations accelerate growth. The company offers a cloud-based platform that delivers comprehensive contact and company data, intent signals, and analytics to support prospecting, lead generation, and customer retention. Its solutions enable sales and marketing teams to identify and engage target accounts, personalize outreach, and optimize campaigns with real-time insights into buyer behavior and market trends.

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, ZoomInfo Technologies has expanded its global footprint across North America, Europe, and Asia–Pacific.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider ZoomInfo Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ZoomInfo Technologies wasn't on the list.

While ZoomInfo Technologies currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here