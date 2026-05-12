ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GTM - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $6.00 to $3.50. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock. ZoomInfo Technologies traded as low as $3.98 and last traded at $4.1730, with a volume of 6374615 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.04.

GTM has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Citizens Jmp dropped their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $6.00 to $2.50 and set a "market underperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $7.98.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZoomInfo Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling at ZoomInfo Technologies

In related news, CRO James M. Roth sold 35,723 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total transaction of $209,694.01. Following the sale, the executive directly owned 139,795 shares of the company's stock, valued at $820,596.65. This trade represents a 20.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Ashley Mcgrane sold 6,959 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total value of $40,849.33. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 76,872 shares in the company, valued at $451,238.64. This represents a 8.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 44,727 shares of company stock worth $262,834 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting ZoomInfo Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting ZoomInfo Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: ZoomInfo posted Q1 EPS of $0.28, topping consensus estimates and improving from $0.23 a year ago, while revenue rose 1.5% year over year to $310.2 million. Article Title

ZoomInfo posted Q1 EPS of $0.28, topping consensus estimates and improving from $0.23 a year ago, while revenue rose 1.5% year over year to $310.2 million. Positive Sentiment: The company reaffirmed full-year 2026 EPS guidance of $1.10-$1.12, which is slightly above analyst expectations. Article Title

The company reaffirmed full-year 2026 EPS guidance of $1.10-$1.12, which is slightly above analyst expectations. Neutral Sentiment: ZoomInfo also updated its Q2 revenue outlook and highlighted a restructuring shift toward consumption pricing, which may help long-term efficiency but introduces some near-term uncertainty. Article Title

ZoomInfo also updated its Q2 revenue outlook and highlighted a restructuring shift toward consumption pricing, which may help long-term efficiency but introduces some near-term uncertainty. Negative Sentiment: Canaccord Genuity downgraded ZoomInfo from buy to hold and set a $5 price target, below the current share price. Article Title

Canaccord Genuity downgraded ZoomInfo from buy to hold and set a $5 price target, below the current share price. Negative Sentiment: Citizens JMP cut its target sharply to $2.50 and rated the stock market underperform, signaling meaningful downside risk. Article Title

Citizens JMP cut its target sharply to $2.50 and rated the stock market underperform, signaling meaningful downside risk. Negative Sentiment: Piper Sandler reiterated an underweight rating and lowered its target to $4, while Stifel reaffirmed hold and cut its target to $4 as well. Article Title Article Title

Institutional Trading of ZoomInfo Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $255,416,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $5,799,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,670,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,419,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,336,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.04. The stock's 50 day moving average is $6.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.17.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.10. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 9.94%.The company had revenue of $310.20 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. ZoomInfo Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.120 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.260-0.280 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies NASDAQ: GTM is a leading provider of go-to-market intelligence and sales engagement software designed to help organizations accelerate growth. The company offers a cloud-based platform that delivers comprehensive contact and company data, intent signals, and analytics to support prospecting, lead generation, and customer retention. Its solutions enable sales and marketing teams to identify and engage target accounts, personalize outreach, and optimize campaigns with real-time insights into buyer behavior and market trends.

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, ZoomInfo Technologies has expanded its global footprint across North America, Europe, and Asia–Pacific.

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