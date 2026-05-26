Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.100-4.110 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.3 billion-$3.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.3 billion. Zscaler also updated its Q4 2026 guidance to 1.080-1.090 EPS.

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Zscaler Trading Up 1.2%

Zscaler stock traded up $2.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $184.60. The company's stock had a trading volume of 6,999,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,863,154. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.68 billion, a PE ratio of -439.52 and a beta of 0.96. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $114.63 and a 1 year high of $336.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock's fifty day moving average is $145.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.63.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $815.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.92 million. Zscaler had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 2.25%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Zscaler has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.010 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.990-4.020 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Zscaler from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Research cut shares of Zscaler from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays set a $220.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $261.26.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Zscaler

Insider Activity at Zscaler

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 2,263 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.59, for a total transaction of $354,363.17. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 72,390 shares in the company, valued at $11,335,550.10. This represents a 3.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James A. Beer sold 177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.53, for a total transaction of $27,174.81. Following the sale, the director owned 4,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $673,075.52. This trade represents a 3.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 12,130 shares of company stock worth $1,892,487 over the last 90 days. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zscaler

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the 2nd quarter valued at about $252,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Zscaler by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 706 shares of the company's stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in Zscaler by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 652 shares of the company's stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC now owns 438 shares of the company's stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company's stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler is a cloud security company that delivers a cloud-native platform to protect users, applications and data as organizations move away from traditional, network-centric security architectures. The company focuses on a zero trust approach that assumes no implicit trust for users or devices, providing secure access to the internet, SaaS applications and private applications regardless of where users are located. Zscaler positions its services as an alternative to legacy appliances and site-centric VPNs, aiming to simplify security while enabling modern, distributed workforces.

Key offerings are built around the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange, a multi-tenant cloud platform that enforces security and access policies in-line.

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